North Country HealthCare provides cancer screening to Downwinders

“Downwinders” who were exposed to downwind radiation from the Nevada Test Site during the Cold War have until April 2022 to apply for federal funds, before the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) ends in July 2022.

North Country HealthCare’s Radiation Exposure Screening & Education Program (RESEP) program provides cancer medical screening exams to Downwinders who lived in Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai and Gila Counties as well as Mohave County north of the Grand Canyon during the years 1951-1958 for at least two years, or during the summer of 1962.

The North Country RESEP team can help clients complete RECA claims, which allow eligible applicants to receive up to $100,000. To file a claim, applicants must have documentation of a compensable cancer, residence in an eligible area during the specified time period, identification and an RECA claim form.

To schedule a screening exam at a North Country clinic, such as a physical exam, urine dip test, blood work or a stool test, call 928-522-9427. For more information about RESEP or to see if you qualify, email resep@nchcaz.org.

