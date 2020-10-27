North Country cancer screening program adapts to COVID-19

In response, the program has extended its hours of operation and its transportation program, bringing patients from as far as Payson to Flagstaff for services, in addition to implementing COVID-19 sanitation and distancing measures, including adding more time between appointments to allow for cleaning.

Patients have simultaneously changed their behaviors, though, and not for the better, Boniella said, describing how program participants are scheduling check-ups less frequently and often not showing up for screenings because of COVID-19 concerns.

At screening events prior to the pandemic, three to five no-shows were typical. Now that number has more than doubled, though, and as more and more patients are delaying their visits, the program has also seen an increase in symptomatic patients who are just now starting to return for care. Boniella said just two weeks ago, two patients who delayed check-ups for several months were diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s very, very significant and we don’t want them to delay that. We want them to get any symptomatic issues resolved very quickly,” Boniella said.