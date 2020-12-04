North Bellemont RV and boat storage yard approved

Nevertheless, Bellemont residents during the hearing expressed their opposition to the development and its location, especially because there are already RV services in South Bellemont. They referenced concerns with traffic, light pollution and the general appearance of the facility, which they worry could devalue nearby properties.

Several residents said they had hoped for a more community-focused development for the property — public gathering spaces such as a restaurant, coffee shop or dog park.

Andrew Follett, who served as the chair of the Bellemont Area Plan Committee until the plan was approved in Oct. 2019, acknowledged that the facility is a permitted use for the property, but argued that it does not fit the vision of the area plan.

“I would like to express my displeasure on the fact that this property owner is deciding to go ahead and put an unsightly and ugly establishment in the middle of what was hoped to be a nice designed residential area and mixed use area,” Follett said. “This in no way, shape or form serves the Bellemont community from a residential standpoint.”

Similarly, Bellemont resident Alexander Spannuth noted that the area already has high amounts of large trailer traffic and that a storage yard does not align with the values detailed in the area plan.