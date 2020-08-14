Normally the busiest season, summer slow for hairdressers in Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Normally this time of year, Alley Cats Haircutting Salon in downtown Flagstaff would be buzzing with customers as kids get back-to-school haircuts.

That wasn’t the picture Wednesday, as owner Janice Bari and hairdresser Alicia Chavez sat chatting and waited between the few scheduled appointments they did have.

Business has been slow all summer Bari said. And now, with what is normally their busiest season sliding away, Bari is worried about what the future may hold. Bari opened her scheduling book for Wednesday and pointed to the only two appointments scheduled for the day.

She turns to the page to the day prior that shows they had only seven appointments.

“Summer is our time to make our money and were not making it,” Bari said. “There’s no one on our books for Saturday right now; that's unheard of with back-to-school.”

During previous years, they could see as many as 25 appointments throughout a Saturday, plus those walk-in customers without an appointment, Bari said. But this year, because of COVID-19, she said they are seeing nowhere near as many people coming in for cuts.

Overall, business has been down about 70%, she said.