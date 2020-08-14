Normally the busiest season, summer slow for hairdressers in Flagstaff

Normally this time of year, Alley Cats Haircutting Salon in downtown Flagstaff would be buzzing with customers as kids get back-to-school haircuts.
That wasn’t the picture Wednesday, as owner Janice Bari and hairdresser Alicia Chavez sat chatting and waited between the few scheduled appointments they did have.
Business has been slow all summer Bari said. And now, with what is normally their busiest season sliding away, Bari is worried about what the future may hold. Bari opened her scheduling book for Wednesday and pointed to the only two appointments scheduled for the day.
She turns to the page to the day prior that shows they had only seven appointments.
“Summer is our time to make our money and were not making it,” Bari said. “There’s no one on our books for Saturday right now; that's unheard of with back-to-school.”
During previous years, they could see as many as 25 appointments throughout a Saturday, plus those walk-in customers without an appointment, Bari said. But this year, because of COVID-19, she said they are seeing nowhere near as many people coming in for cuts.
Overall, business has been down about 70%, she said.
“We can’t pay our bills on this. Help!” Bari said. “If it keeps like this, I’m going to have to close this shop. and I don’t want to do that, and I don’t think a lot of people want to see it.”
Bari adds she is “scared to death” when she thinks about this winter, when business is typically slower. And that’s especially hard to think about when she considers how long Alley Cats has been open and how connected she has felt to the community, Bari said.
To help encourage people to come in, and make sure they feel safe when they do, Bari said, they are providing any customers who don’t have masks with them in addition to wearing masks themselves. Bari said they are also using disposable capes.
But even so, appointments have been few and far between.
A block over at Ulibarri’s Barber Shop, business has also been slower than normal, too. Owner Herman Ulibarri said he has seen about 40% fewer customers coming in, in part because of the pandemic but even before that because of the lack of parking downtown.
Ulibarri’s Barber Shop is well known, even outside Flagstaff, having attracted several celebrities through the years, most famously, Ellen DeGeneres.
“I’m known all over, but what good is it now with business so low?” Ulibarri said.
Still, unlike Bari, Ulibarri said he is confident he will be able to get through this year.
But while some are struggling, others have seen the disruption as an opportunity.
For hair stylist Carrie Hicks, that opportunity has been to open her own salon, the Crimson & Clover Hair Studio on North Humphreys Street.
Hicks said for most people, the middle of a pandemic and economic downturn wouldn’t be the right time to start their own business. But when the opportunity presented itself, she couldn’t pass it up.
When the building, which previously was home to Salon Rouge, opened up, Hicks said, she had to make a decision fast.
“I literally had to make a decision in five hours. I mean this was so unexpected that I had no business plan," she said. "I had no plan for this, so I’m doing everything backwards. It was let’s get the space ready and now I’m doing the website and all the social media and getting the word out to other stylists.”
Despite the challenges, and just about six weeks in, business is going well.
Hicks said she has only seen about a 25% drop in the number of customers coming in to get their hair done -- which she has been really happy about. She added that she has also been able to attract new clients coming to her after other hairdressers have been forced to close.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.