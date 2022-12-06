Nominations open for 2023 Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero award

The Northern Arizona Oral Health Coalition announced Monday that it has opened applications for the Northern Arizona Oral Health Hero of the Year award for 2023.

This award, which is presented by Delta Dental of Arizona, is meant to recognize work towards improving oral health in northern Arizona.

“The oral health needs in communities across the rural landscape of northern Arizona are daunting,” said Peter Van Wyck, Coalition co-chair and First Things First senior director for the northeast regional area. “Annually, countless individuals donate their time and expertise to helping others get dental care and we want to celebrate them.”

This will be the award’s third year, with past honorees being Flagstaff dental hygienist and local “tooth fairy” Jenny Zamora-Garcia and Dr. Dale Hallberg of Hallberg Family Dentistry, both of whom have an extensive history of dental volunteer work in northern Arizona.

Nominations for this year's award are open to anyone living and working in Coconino County. Candidates should raise awareness about the importance of oral health, support it across the lifespan and/or organize oral health activities for the underserved, according to the announcement.

Coalition membership is not required for submission or to be nominated for this award.

Nominations are due by Jan. 14, 2023 and should identify at least three specific volunteer service or public awareness activities led or initiated by the nominee as well as a “demonstrated history and commitment to oral health.”

The Oral Health Hero honoree(s) for this year will then be announced in February 2023.

“There are countless oral health heroes across northern Arizona,” Delta Dental of Arizona’s president and CEO, Michael Jones, said in the announcement, listing several local organizations Delta partners with. “...The tireless work being done to increase access to oral health services to all individuals across northern Arizona should be commended as we collaboratively continue to improve lives by promoting optimal oral health.”

To learn more about the award or to nominate a hero, contact coalition coordinator Chelsi Jaquez at chelsiree916@gmail.com.