No fireworks or parade, but Independence Day in Flagstaff takes on new forms

Fourth of July festivities in Flagstaff normally draw thousands of people outdoors for parades, outdoor events and the occasional fireworks display. But that won't be the case this year.

In 2020, amid heightened fire restrictions and community transmission of COVID-19, almost all of the traditional events that make up Flagstaff’s Fourth of July fun have been canceled or modified. The Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Parade and the Continental Country Club's fireworks display have both been canceled. Other events have emerged, however, and are being hosted virtually and in the community to help people celebrate.

Julie Pastrick, president of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce that organizes the parade, said she was saddened like many people that the event would not take place this year. The parade often draws crowds of 15,000 spectators witnessing more than 100 floats. Pastrick felt it was important to keep people safe in light of the increase of COVID-19 community spread.

“It’s unfortunate for all that this disease is striking over this holiday weekend, but such is life," Pastrick said. "We are grateful that we have had these experiences in the past for so many years and look forward to next year when we hope that we all can gather again.”