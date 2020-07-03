No fireworks or parade, but Independence Day in Flagstaff takes on new forms

Fourth of July festivities in Flagstaff normally draw thousands of people outdoors for parades, outdoor events and the occasional fireworks display. But that won't be the case this year.
In 2020, amid heightened fire restrictions and community transmission of COVID-19, almost all of the traditional events that make up Flagstaff’s Fourth of July fun have been canceled or modified. The Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Parade and the Continental Country Club's fireworks display have both been canceled. Other events have emerged, however, and are being hosted virtually and in the community to help people celebrate.
Julie Pastrick, president of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce that organizes the parade, said she was saddened like many people that the event would not take place this year. The parade often draws crowds of 15,000 spectators witnessing more than 100 floats. Pastrick felt it was important to keep people safe in light of the increase of COVID-19 community spread.
“It’s unfortunate for all that this disease is striking over this holiday weekend, but such is life," Pastrick said. "We are grateful that we have had these experiences in the past for so many years and look forward to next year when we hope that we all can gather again.”
The City of Flagstaff denied many event licenses to ensure that people do not gather in groups of 10 or more people.
The decision impacted events such as Flagstaff’s Art in the Park Fourth of July Show. Stu Wolf, owner and producer of the show, said the decision was a difficult one, but he wanted to prioritize the health of the show’s artists and the community.
“Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy,” Wolf said. “See you next year.”
The 25th annual Flagstaff’s Summerfest, a three-day event of live music, food and activities at the Coconino County Fairgrounds, was canceled in light of COVID concerns. Additionally, many of the bars that people rely on for traditional fun and games have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey due to the pandemic's impact on the state.
But there is a glimmer of fun amid the Fourth’s disruption, most of which is occurring indoors.
SHOEBOX PARADE
Coconino Community College is holding a virtual parade in which community-decorated shoeboxes will be filmed in a procession of floats from 10 to 11 a.m.
Mayor Coral Evans was named the grand marshal of the parade and will be narrating the procession with the help of KAFF News director Dave Zorn. The Flagstaff Community band has provided music for the parade.
Colleen Smith, president of Coconino Community College, said the parade has received 59 shoebox floats so far.
“I hope people tune in to it and have a good time,” Smith said. “That’s certainly what it’s all about.”
The parade, which can be found on the college’s website and will be streamed on YouTube, will also award prizes for several categories.
The Arizona Daily Sun is also hosting a virtual parade on its website with dozens of photos from years past.
VIRTUAL ORCHESTRA
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra normally hosts a concert at Fort Tuthill every Independence Day, but due to the virus the orchestra has composed something a little different.
The concert was made by editing together 60 individual recordings of "American the Beautiful" played by local musicians.
The concert will be streamed online at 11 a.m. after the parade on the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra's Facebook page.
SILENT PROTEST
People United for a Better Flagstaff, a group formed after the local George Floyd protests against police brutality and funding, have decided to celebrate the country’s right to protest by holding a Saturday silent protest from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall.
Blake Carrera, a co-organizer with People United for a Better Flagstaff, explained their organization felt the protest was important to show people they are continuing to push for change.
"The Fourth is a holiday that's not really for everyone, I guess is the easiest way of putting it," Carrera said. "It celebrates essentially a document and a foundation of a country that we built on the genocide of indigenous people, upon the backs of slaves."
The protestors will have water available for children and families, and it will not involve chanting from the protesters, Carrera explained. Instead the protesters will be playing speeches from activists including Malcolm X, Angela Davis and Leonard Peltier.
While many have discussed the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading at protests, a study published by the Associated Press said that there is “little evidence” of the protests causing community spread. Public officials state that an uptick would have been seen directly after the protests began if that were the case.
Locally organizers ask people to wear black, wear masks and social distance if they plan to join.
