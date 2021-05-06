No easy task moving prehistoric reptile tracks to the Museum of Northern Arizona

The block is 1.2 meters wide, about 1.8 meters long and almost a meter thick. Part of the unwieldiness in the move and placement stemmed from the fact the rock is not a rectangle (more like a triangle) and is significantly heavier on one side.

After its road trip down Highway 180, the block hung suspended from the loader outside the museum’s west entrance for nearly an hour while workers figured out how to place it on the pallet to move it through the doors and on its way. Once that was accomplished, a second pallet was employed and two pallet jacks were put on each end.

Now came the brute force part of the move. All nine workers, like pallbearers, surrounded the slab and, depending on their positions, pushed or pulled. It was all rather low-tech, the workers counting, “one, two, three” and then putting their shoulders into it and groaning with impunity. Once beyond the threshold, one worker paused and cracked, “Well, no going back now.”

That first left-hand turn was negotiated fairly smoothly but halfway down the ramp, there was a tearing sound, then a thud and the rock listed to the right.

“We busted a wheel off the jack,” Darger shouted, showing great restraint in not adding a profanity. “Let’s get some burgers (for lunch) and I’ll get a new jack.”