No COVID-19 test, no class for Northern Arizona University students

As of Wednesday, Ott said after their access was turned off, the majority of these students then completed testing or provided exemption information and are back online. NAU is monitoring the remainder to reactivate their accounts as soon as they meet the requirements.

She explained the university has been informing and will continue to inform students of its expectation that they participate in COVID-19 mitigation strategies, as enforced through the Student Code of Conduct, and that there would be penalties for non-compliance.

“NAU has implemented this type of firm action, including interim suspensions, for students or organizations that [break] rules on-campus that are in place to promote health and safety during these challenging times,” Ott said in an email.

Every week, NAU aims to test about 13% of its student and employee populations and, since August, it has administered more than 32,000 COVID-19 tests, including to Flagstaff community members. As of its latest update dated Nov. 13, the university is managing 46 COVID-19 cases in both on- and off-campus students, down from 57 last week.

According to a report from Coconino County Health and Human Services, the 86011 ZIP code that is associated with the NAU campus has seen a total of 278 recorded COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. In total, Coconino County has had 6,428 cases as of Wednesday.

