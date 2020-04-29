Ninja teachers: Basis Flagstaff recognizes senior class

“We could hold off and wait and hope that we could be reopened to have the live [graduation], but it just didn’t seem like something we could rely on and we didn’t want to not recognize the seniors, so we decided to do the virtual,” said Head of School Lisa Foreman, who noted these events are likely to be rescheduled for either late July or December, depending on how the COVID-19 situation looks and what works best for students.

Foreman delivered senior recognition signs from the Cheshire area to Presidio in the Pines.

“I felt really bad about our seniors not getting the recognition I was so excited to give them with graduation and prom and all of that,” Foreman said. ”We wanted them to know they weren’t forgotten.”

Bieging, who also coordinates the school’s senior projects, said the seniors will present these large projects virtually this year. In response to closures of many of the work sites where students were completing their projects, especially Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, Bieging said students have been able to practice two valuable skills for use in their future careers: creative problem solving and virtual meetings.

Iwai’s project, for which she was working alongside NAU’s psychology department, was one of the many affected by closures.

“It’s definitely difficult for everybody, I think, but it’s comforting to know we’re all going through the same thing,” Iwai said of the many changes for high school seniors brought on by COVID-19. “It’s also really comforting to know the school is trying to be as accommodating as possible, given the current situation. Everybody’s just trying to do everything that they can to make everything as good as it possibly can be, and I really appreciate how hard people are working to try to give us these things.”

