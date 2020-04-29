Ninja teachers: Basis Flagstaff recognizes senior class

They called it “Operation Ninja.”
They weren’t ninjas, though — they were teachers and staff from Basis Flagstaff, on a mission to save graduation.
Or, at least, to salvage some of the recognition that graduating from high school usually earns.
Wednesday night, 10 members of the school’s management team individually set out to place a sign of congratulations in the front yard of all 43 of the charter school’s 43 seniors, who would have had their graduation ceremony in May until COVID-19 safety measures caused its cancellation.
“This should be a time of celebration, but instead it’s just full of isolation and all this anxiety about the future for these kids,” said Carrie Bieging, the school’s college guidance coordinator. “We wanted to think of something we could do to show our seniors that we love them and we’re so proud of them for everything they’ve accomplished and that, even though we don’t see them every day and we can’t be with them in person, we are still thinking of them and keeping them in our hearts.”
About a week in advance, Bieging began the process of ordering signs from International Minute Press of Flagstaff, pulling all the seniors’ addresses and planning routes to allow each staff member to take about five addresses that were closest to their own.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, after it got dark, they all took off individually to place their signs, careful to avoid detection — by human or watchdog — as they worked to identify the correct houses.
“With Flagstaff being an International Dark Sky City, it’s hard to see the house numbers, so we definitely felt like we were playing ninja in the dark, but it ended up working out great,” said Bieging, who delivered signs to the students living in the Ponderosa Trails area.
It took until about 10 o’clock the next morning for most of the students to notice the surprise.
Téa Iwai, 18, who admitted she was sleeping in, said she first received a text message from her dad with a picture of the sign, asking, “Do you know who did this?” followed by various messages from her classmates with similar inquiries.
About an hour later, the school confessed via social media after a photo of one of the signs was shared on Twitter.
“It was a big shock, especially for me to see how many of our teachers and staff members actually did this for us. It just felt like they’re really thinking about us,” Iwai said. “I thought it was really sweet that they did that. It was a nice gesture.”
To further recognize these students, Basis Flagstaff will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on its previously scheduled date, May 16, complete with its traditional speeches. The school plans to use photos of each student, plus a description of their postsecondary plans, as a placeholder for the conferring of the diplomas. Basis will also be working to reschedule graduation and prom for later this year.
“We could hold off and wait and hope that we could be reopened to have the live [graduation], but it just didn’t seem like something we could rely on and we didn’t want to not recognize the seniors, so we decided to do the virtual,” said Head of School Lisa Foreman, who noted these events are likely to be rescheduled for either late July or December, depending on how the COVID-19 situation looks and what works best for students.
Foreman delivered senior recognition signs from the Cheshire area to Presidio in the Pines.
“I felt really bad about our seniors not getting the recognition I was so excited to give them with graduation and prom and all of that,” Foreman said. ”We wanted them to know they weren’t forgotten.”
Bieging, who also coordinates the school’s senior projects, said the seniors will present these large projects virtually this year. In response to closures of many of the work sites where students were completing their projects, especially Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, Bieging said students have been able to practice two valuable skills for use in their future careers: creative problem solving and virtual meetings.
Iwai’s project, for which she was working alongside NAU’s psychology department, was one of the many affected by closures.
“It’s definitely difficult for everybody, I think, but it’s comforting to know we’re all going through the same thing,” Iwai said of the many changes for high school seniors brought on by COVID-19. “It’s also really comforting to know the school is trying to be as accommodating as possible, given the current situation. Everybody’s just trying to do everything that they can to make everything as good as it possibly can be, and I really appreciate how hard people are working to try to give us these things.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
