Nikki Cooley with local tribal environmental organizations speaks to Congress on climate justice

As flooding highlighted Flagstaff in the national discourse around environmental action last week, one northern Arizona resident was speaking to Congress on the topic of climate change.

Nikki Cooley, co-manager of Tribes and Climate Change Program and interim assistant director of the institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, spoke to members of the House Select Committee on Climate Change during a virtual meeting on July 15. During the hearing, Cooley and other experts discussed issues of environmental justice and how they could be addressed through action on climate change.

Moreover, Cooley, a member of the Navajo Nation, spoke about the issues tribal communities across the country and here at home are having as the impacts of climate change continue to present themselves.

“On the Dine Navajo nation we are seeing the drastic impacts of the extreme aridification of our lands. My people have to haul water for their families, their livestock and their crops,” Cooley said. “Our nation has had to implement water rations, forcing families to make the hard decision to decrease or sell their livestock -- which is devastating for those who depend on them for money and for food.”