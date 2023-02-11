Everyone was royalty Friday night during the annual Night to Shine Prom at Christ's Church of Flagstaff.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and put on by the Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden, Christ's Church of Flagstaff and a number of volunteers to provide a prom experience for those with developmental disabilities and their carers. Participants came from as far away as Page, Kingman, Colorado City, Williams and Kayenta -- with those who made the trip being provided local hotel rooms.

The Night to Shine is a national event with proms happening on the same day and at the same time across the country. The event featured, dinner, a dance, karaoke, Limo rides, raffles and a photo booth.

The Coconino High School softball program was present to act as chaperones for attendees and to help them move through the event to be crowned as prom royalty, have their photos taken and get dinner.