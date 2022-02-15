Night to Shine brings drive-through prom to Flagstaff

Residents in northern Arizona with developmental disabilities participated in a local version of the worldwide Night to Shine event for the first time Friday evening.

Local nonprofit Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden (OTRBG) and Christ’s Church of Flagstaff partnered to put on a drive-thru prom with gifts, activities and more than 100 volunteer paparazzi.

OTRBG president Kari Watson said the event was a way to “give our members that sense of value and purpose and importance.”

The nonprofit provides education on in-home care to families in rural northern Arizona, as well as summer therapy scholarships.

“Our hope is really to make it as big and exciting as we possibly can,” Watson said a few days before the event. “…It’s going to be something that puts a smile on everybody’s face and sends them home for the weekend feeling amazing.”

Night to Shine is in its eighth year, with events happening on five different continents. Started by the Tim Tebow Foundation, it is meant as a way for people around the world to “come together to honor those with disabilities,” according to the event’s website.

It was the Night to Shine's first time coming to northern Arizona. The nonprofit’s Phoenix and surrounding area supervisor, Kirstin Conlon, had volunteered at a Phoenix branch of the event for the past four years and wanted to bring it north. Compliance and expansion director Kristi Taddonio was the event’s main organizer at OTRBG.

Executive assistant Joy Auker and senior pastor Chris Reed of Christ's Church had been especially influential in planning, Watson said. Most volunteers were also church members -- which was mainly arranged by Auker.

The event is usually an in-person prom, but COVID-19 precautions have changed it to a drive-thru format for now.

The pandemic has made events like this especially important, Watson said.

“Our members who have developmental disabilities…are more immune-compromised at times,” she said. “Doing it as a drive-thru gives them something that they can do because they’re not able to get out of their house during COVID as often as they would like to. This is something that they can get out of the house and be celebrated. …They can know that they’re important and everyone can be reminded of that.”

Watson said the event's planners had made sure the most popular part of the prom was still there. Attendees drove down the red carpet instead of walking this year, with Reed announcing their names over the car radio and volunteer paparazzi cheering them.

Every attendee was crowned prom royalty, receiving a crown or tiara, corsage or boutonniere and sparkly sash on arrival. Both attendees with developmental disabilities and their escorts were given gift bags as well, with coupons and gift cards from local businesses and materials for making extra-large bubbles. It was put together by, Kelly Small, OTRBG's client relations director, and board member Dolores Proiette.

The escort bags are meant “to let them know what they do as caregivers is recognized and seen and heard," Watson said.

OTRBG also mailed the bags and accessories to those that can’t attend in person so they were able to participate in the event at home.

In-person attendees then drove to a variety of stations -- featuring bubbles, costumed superheroes, a photo booth and snacks, among other activities -- with the option to leave the car based on their comfort level. A live band played, giving everyone the opportunity to dance.

After the event, participants were given a coupon to the Flagstaff Chick-fil-A, which had decorating its dining area with banners and balloons to match the theme. The night ended with additional virtual event -- a livestreamed dance party featuring Tim Tebow and other celebrities.

Watson said she thought of Night to Shine as a way to “bring our community together" for the volunteers as well as the attendees and their families.

“I think letting other people help, letting them come out and be here for an hour for somebody else is life-changing…for them, but it’s also life-changing for the people attending the event,” she said. “It’s going to bring a lot of value and a lot of purpose to people’s lives.”

