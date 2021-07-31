NFHS urges health and safety in upcoming seasons

The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) has asked each of its member high school associations to remain careful when concerning the health and safety of the students and staff at each school and in extracurricular activities.

Executive Director Karissa Niehoff said in a recent release that the NFHS is looking forward to the return of high school sports and activities. While many states and athletic associations have begun ridding their mask mandates or other rules to combat COVID-19, she urged officials to remain vigilant about minimizing risk.

“As we enter into the month of August, we know that schools across the country are excited about getting kids back to class and getting kids back to activity. And we at the NFHS are as well. We’re also concerned, however. COVID-19 and its variants are still a persistent threat to our health,” Niehoff said. “We encourage you to pay attention to a number of things that we all can do to keep ourselves and one another healthy and safe.”

Niehoff said member schools should continue the wearing of masks when necessary, cleaning equipment and proper hand washing. She also urged high school students to “embrace opportunities for vaccination,” and said only around 25% to 30% of high-school-aged kids have been fully dosed.