Nez, Manuelito go off in crosstown duel as Flagstaff comes out on top

After a close finish to round one of the girls basketball crosstown series, round two on Tuesday was a bit less close.
4A Flagstaff showed off its power throughout the game, leading by 30 at one point, and even with a late showing of grit and fight from the Panthers, it was not enough as the Eagles came out on top, 80-65, at Coconino's Roth Gymnasium.
Flagstaff improved to 6-1 on the season and 5-0 within the 4A Grand Canyon Region, while Coconino saw a five-game win streak snapped as the Panthers dropped their second of the season -- both to Flagstaff -- and are now 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the region.
Eagles junior guard Gracelyn Nez and Panthers senior guard Kiana Manuelito battled throughout. The two fought hard all night trying to carry their teams on their backs and trying to find their edge. Nez was stellar and Flagstaff's star finished her night with 23 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Manuelito ended the game leading both teams in scoring with 26 points, and collected six rebounds as well.
With the Panthers down 53-28 going into the second half, things did not look good for Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader’s squad. However, Schrader refused to let her team quit.
Coconino came out hot in the second half, playing tough defense and driving into the paint in order to get their long-range shooters open. Even with some of their shots not going in, Panthers center Mahala Long did her job under the basket, collecting seven rebounds for the night.
While the tough and refusal to lay down attitude by the Panthers was admirable, the Eagles refused to let up and kept the lead comfortable and were able to come out on top en route to a fourth straight win.
Even with the loss, Schrader was proud of her team, praising their toughness while being down for a majority of the game.
“I think they were pretty against losing by 30, so towards the end there they brought out their grittiness and decided to cut down on that deficit as much as possible," Schrader said.
On the winning side of the floor, Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson said the execution of his players throughout the week helped elevated their performance Tuesday and led them to their second win of the season against their crosstown rival.
“We have a tendency to come out here and play pickup-style basketball, so we’ve been trying to practice running our sets and getting our sets down.” Johnson said. “I thought they did a better job at executing and finding good shots out on the floor.”
While Johnson said the Eagles try not to add any extra pressure when playing their crosstown rival, Schrader was more candid and spoke about what being a part of the longtime Flagstaff-Coconino rivalry means to her and her players.
“Ever since I was little I have been watching these games. It's crazy for me to just be on one of the benches for them.” Schrader said. “It’s super important to me. I was born and raised in Flagstaff, so this rivalry means a lot to me and a lot to the girls. They circle it on their calendar every year, and they still have the will to win.”