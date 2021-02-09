Nez, Manuelito go off in crosstown duel as Flagstaff comes out on top

While the tough and refusal to lay down attitude by the Panthers was admirable, the Eagles refused to let up and kept the lead comfortable and were able to come out on top en route to a fourth straight win.

Even with the loss, Schrader was proud of her team, praising their toughness while being down for a majority of the game.

“I think they were pretty against losing by 30, so towards the end there they brought out their grittiness and decided to cut down on that deficit as much as possible," Schrader said.

On the winning side of the floor, Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson said the execution of his players throughout the week helped elevated their performance Tuesday and led them to their second win of the season against their crosstown rival.

“We have a tendency to come out here and play pickup-style basketball, so we’ve been trying to practice running our sets and getting our sets down.” Johnson said. “I thought they did a better job at executing and finding good shots out on the floor.”

While Johnson said the Eagles try not to add any extra pressure when playing their crosstown rival, Schrader was more candid and spoke about what being a part of the longtime Flagstaff-Coconino rivalry means to her and her players.