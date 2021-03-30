NextEra examining environmental impacts of wind turbines as project continues

And the area holds no endangered or threatened animal species, Koster said.

There were prairie dogs in the area, but the plague has eliminated the species from within sites they are looking at, Koster said.

In terms of the implications on the night skies, Abbasi said lights will be installed on the turbines to warn off low-flying aircraft, as is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

But Abbasi said they are looking at strategies to keep those lights off more often than not.

She said if the FAA approves of the plan, they will install a radar-based system that keeps the lights off unless an aircraft is approaching or descending toward a wind farm. The system detects aircraft at a minimum of 1,000 feet above the wind turbines and then lights will come on.

In that way, Abbasi said, the lights will be off except for times they are actually needed.

The same system was recently installed on another northern Arizona wind farm owned and operated by NextEra. In July of last year, Abbasi said they installed a radar system on the Perrin Ranch wind farm north of Williams and since that time, the lights have been off on average 80% of the time during any given month.