Next Step Prosthetics, artist work to create personalized legs for amputees

Steel and carbon fiber work together with flesh and bone to help people who have lost a limb regain mobility.

The process of fitting a prosthetic leg to a person is definitely not “one size fits all,” said Mike Kayser, owner of Next Step Prosthetics in Flagstaff. It is a deeply personal process, and the resulting prosthetics deserve to be deeply personal as well.

Kayser, to go another step further metaphorically to help personalize his prosthetics for patients, decided to ask local Hopi artist Duane Koyawena if he’d be willing to supply designs to the process to adorn the prosthetics. The answer was a hard “yes.”

“I saw a need for more personal care,” Kayser said. “The socket is unique to each patient, and I wanted to be more inclusive of the population up here.”

Kayser said he took his son to the Museum of Northern Arizona to see the exhibit “The Force is with Our People,” and he was fascinated with how the Star Wars characters were adorned with Native American art and designs. He discovered Koyawena was one of the artists.

“I called him cold, and he immediately said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Kayser said. “For him to take on something like this, I love it and I’m thankful to him.”

Koyawena added: “I think it’s pretty cool to get the culture and tradition out, to be able to share it with people. But the fact that it was to help people, with their situations and their disabilities, it’s one of the big reasons I thought this was a great opportunity.”

Personal service

Kayser, a graduate of Northern Arizona University in biology and premedicine, decided to combine his love of patient care and anatomy with his love of building things. He then got a prosthetics and orthotics graduate degree from Cal State Dominguez Hills.

“It gives me the best of both worlds,” he said, adding that he started working in prosthetics about eight years ago for a large company in the area.

About six months ago, he decided to strike out on his own, and he specializes in prosthetics for people who have lost a leg above and below the knee.

His emphasis has always been on being of service to others.

“I decided that if I’m going to dedicate all this time to learning something, I want to be able to help people,” Kayser said. “Meaning, purpose -- it’s important in my life. It seemed like a right path to go down.”

In his past, other people helped him, and he remembered the compassion and dedication of healthcare workers who cared for his sister, who was dying of cancer.

Kayser builds the sockets for his prosthetic legs and attaches them to prefabricated component parts based on the needs of the patients and their level of mobility they would like to achieve. When he builds the sockets, he makes a 3D scan of the patient’s leg where the socket will be placed.

The process isn’t cheap: A typical prosthetic runs about $6,000 and is usually covered by insurance. For patients who don’t have insurance, Kayser said he can more likely than not work with them to design prosthetics with spare components.

“The socket is unique to each patient,” Kayser said, adding that he offered some generic designs to help personalize the sockets further, but there was some crucial element missing that Koyawena so selflessly could address.

Art of purpose

Koyawena will supply a number of designs to be laminated onto the sockets or create socks that go over the sockets, depending on which the patient would prefer, Kayser said.

“The fact that the prosthetic has Hopi design, doesn’t mean that it has to be for a Hopi individual," Koyawena said.

The themes of his designs -- community, living a good life, good heart and mind -- are universal.

Kayser said a part of the proceeds from each prosthetic he sells with Koyawena’s designs will go toward the Hopi Education Endowment Fund, which is a fund set up to allow Hopi students to attend college. It is an action that Koyawena said he appreciates.

“I never really received that opportunity, or knew it was there, or knew how much it would affect my life,” Koyawena said.

Koyawena’s youth was marred with substance addiction and poor choices, and education had never been a priority to him. It was art that helped him, in no small part, to navigate into sobriety and a life rich with experience and possibility.

“Knowing (the fund) is there now, I want to help other people get to where they want to go, get opportunity through education,” Koyawena said.

For more information about Next Step Prosthetics, visit nextsteppx.com. For more information about Duane Koyawena’s work, visit dkoyawenaarts.com.

