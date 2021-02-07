New year, same pandemic: How resolutions look so far in Flagstaff in 2021

With January in the rear-view mirror, some continue the pursuit of their New Year’s resolutions while others might already be finding themselves falling out of their newly instituted good habits. Regardless, after the whirlwind that was 2020, it might be becoming clear that there is no “normal” for a lot of things now, even if maintaining resolutions seemed more doable in the past.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 seizing the world in March 2020, attempting to even consider instituting New Year’s resolutions for oneself during a pandemic can be daunting.
However, in an article published by U.C. Berkeley’s Greater Good Magazine, readers are prompted to take New Year’s resolutions more seriously in 2021. The article focuses on ways readers can engage in mindful practices in order to carry more positivity and hope into 2021 so it doesn’t feel as much a disaster as 2020 might have for many. Similarly, many are encouraged to take their New Year’s resolutions more seriously this year and also keep one’s focus on reaching the end of the pandemic as their central resolution.
For many, 2020 was compared to a dumpster fire, and while some chalk it up to a bad year, others are inspired to turn their luck around in 2021 -- and COVID-19 does not have to be a deterrent from achieving this. Erin Widman, owner and an instructor at The Yoga Experience, explained ways Flagstaff residents can take charge over the situation and establish better habits for themselves.
Widman explained there are various simple habits one can embark on throughout 2021 that are both socially distanced and effective. She suggested people try meditating for a few minutes every morning, taking at least 10 minutes of time outside every day, eating more fresh, homemade meals, reaching out to family members and friends who live far away, and shutting off electronics 30 minutes before bed.
However, Widman acknowledged that oftentimes, embarking on resolutions without the same degree of social support can be difficult. She explained that especially with achieving new fitness goals, starting the journey alone can be daunting.
“People historically have relied on the social aspect of gyms and friends to remain accountable to their goals,” Widman said. “It is much harder to stay on track by yourself. Finding ways to keep engaged and transparent with other people will help progress toward goals.”
Widman suggested setting up ways for friends to hold each other accountable via social media progress updates, or even Zoom or Skype workout sessions. The Yoga Experience offers streamed yoga classes, which Widman explained can help establish social support among Flagstaff residents even amid the pandemic.
“The live-streamed classes allow people to remain in their own homes while seeing each other and communicating in real time with other members of their community,” Widman said. “Bringing even a little social aspect to our fitness activities helps motivate our spirits to seek out the activities that lift our spirits. When we find ways to lift our spirits, then healthier habits come more easily.”
The pros of online classes keep adding up, Widman explained, and even though taking a yoga course — or embarking on anything new — online can sometimes seem more intimidating than being in person, aspects like cutting travel time to and from classes and encouraging a friend or family member who lives far away to tune into the same session can help one forget that this new mode of instruction exists to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Evolve Flagstaff co-owner Abby Chan explained how the staff at Evolve, which includes a dietitian and physical therapist, are trained to support clients through making gradual, lasting changes to their routines.
“We would rather have someone come to the gym consistently, two times a week for a year, as opposed to seven days a week for a month,” Chan said. “Smaller changes are easier to fit into a busy schedule as opposed to flipping your life upside down.”
Similar to The Yoga Experience, Evolve offers an at-home strength training program for members to focus on their physical health without going into a gym. If physically going into a gym is how one motivates themselves to make progress, Chan suggested finding a gym that requires masks at all times. Additionally, Chan encourages Flagstaff residents to take to the great outdoors as well, as it provides a more COVID-friendly environment as well as an opportunity to take in Flagstaff’s breathtaking scenery.
“Our world-class trails and outdoor activities are, for the most part, still available,” Chan said. “We suggest finding something you enjoy outdoors, such as hiking, biking, skiing or walking. Just getting natural sunlight exposure during this time of year can be amazing for physical and mental health. Finding a friend to do these with can also be helpful — you can go on socially distant hikes, walks or even bike rides.”
In order to ensure health and safety while taking embarking outdoors, recreators can consult websites like as AllTrails that not only help people find trails that suit their preferences but can also show how busy particular spots are at a given time in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Chan agreed with Widman that having an accountability buddy, near or far, can be helpful in maintaining goals in the new year — or any time of year. Other tips Chan detailed for helping goals stick, even with COVID-19, include creating goals that add good habits rather than restrict negative ones and setting smaller, attainable standards for oneself so as to not get overwhelmed. She explained that New Year’s resolutions often get people caught up in an all-or-nothing mindset, and when doing it all becomes too challenging, many end up giving up on their goals.
Understanding how to pace oneself and set attainable standards from the get-go are not only some of Chan’s tips for success, but also core values within Evolve Flagstaff’s programs. She said using a more gentle approach toward achieving one’s goals might be a better fit for many, especially after the obstacles 2020 brought globally.
“The pandemic has been difficult for us all to navigate,” Chan said. “Many have lost loved ones, jobs or even housing. Because of the emotional stress in our current lives, it can be hard to feel like you have the space to make change. There is a lot of discussion about weight gain or decreased exercise during the pandemic, and honestly, what else would you expect? We cannot expect our lives to be normal during this time.”