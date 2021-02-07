New year, same pandemic: How resolutions look so far in Flagstaff in 2021

“Our world-class trails and outdoor activities are, for the most part, still available,” Chan said. “We suggest finding something you enjoy outdoors, such as hiking, biking, skiing or walking. Just getting natural sunlight exposure during this time of year can be amazing for physical and mental health. Finding a friend to do these with can also be helpful — you can go on socially distant hikes, walks or even bike rides.”

In order to ensure health and safety while taking embarking outdoors, recreators can consult websites like as AllTrails that not only help people find trails that suit their preferences but can also show how busy particular spots are at a given time in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chan agreed with Widman that having an accountability buddy, near or far, can be helpful in maintaining goals in the new year — or any time of year. Other tips Chan detailed for helping goals stick, even with COVID-19, include creating goals that add good habits rather than restrict negative ones and setting smaller, attainable standards for oneself so as to not get overwhelmed. She explained that New Year’s resolutions often get people caught up in an all-or-nothing mindset, and when doing it all becomes too challenging, many end up giving up on their goals.