New Year’s hours for Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 Testing Site
Coconino County logo

The COVID-19 testing site at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff will operate on a modified schedule for the New Year’s holiday:

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1: Closed

Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saliva testing only

Appointments are required for COVID-19 saliva tests. Those who do not have an appointment will be asked to pull over at the site and make one. If all appointment times are full, individuals will be asked to return another day. Register at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

All Coconino County administrative offices will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

