The trailhead of Fatman’s Loop was choked with vehicles recently.

It’s a common sight at many of the most popular trails in and around Flagstaff. But, now, a new city program is pushing visitors and locals alike to get off the beaten path and recreate on less-frequented trails, all while putting money toward trail management.

This spring, Discover Flagstaff launched its new “trails passport” website.

The website ranks 30 trails on their difficulty and level of use, encouraging visitors to take the path less trodden, said Discover Flagstaff marketing specialist Sabrina Beard, who helped create the passport.

“Knowing that some of our trails are getting really congested, we do want to disperse the crowds on our trails less traveled,” Beard told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Give some of the trails less traveled some love, try to protect and conserve some of our more popular trails and divert that traffic.”

Beard said Discover Flagstaff has also halted advertising some popular trails, such as Fatman's Loop and the Lava Tubes.

Trails are ranked between one and three points based on difficulty and level of use, Beard said.

Recreationists can than check into those trails and earn the number of points assigned to the specified trail.

If a pass-holder gains enough points, they can win prizes such as stickers or postcards, and if they earn enough, according to Beard, Discover Flagstaff donates $5 to the Flagstaff Trails Initiative through its partnership with the organization Pledge for the Wild.

Flagstaff Trails Initiative (FTI) was one of several organizations to work with Discover Flagstaff on the program. FTI, along with Flagstaff Biking Organization, the Coconino National Forest, and other trails-related departments within the city and county provided a list of trails in and around Flagstaff that were used less, said Debbie McHahon, the ppresident of FTI’s board of directors.

“So with this passport, people can get out and find places to hike that aren't that typical like Fatman’s Loop. We have trails that are overrun, because that's the popular hike. Well, here's an example of a different hike: Sandy Seep, that's just as close as Fatman’s Loop and has good parking. You can hike and not be disturbed,” McHahon said.

Trails in the one-point rank include sections of the Arizona Trail through Picture Canyon and the Campbell Mesa trail system, while examples of two-point trails include the Kachina Trail and the Little Elden Spring Trail.

Meanwhile, trails in the three-point rank include the O'Leary Peak Trail, the Kendrick Mountain Trail and the section of the urban trail on Mars Hill.

And the money FTI gets through the program will not only help the fledgling FTI organization get over its proverbial skis, but also go to help maintain and build up the existing trail infrastructure in and around Flagstaff, McHahon said.

And that’s critical given how much use so many trails around Flagstaff see and the relative difficulty of funding trail construction and trail maintenance.

It can cost several thousand dollars to maintain just a mile of single-track trail, according to McHahon. The same goes for gravel or paved trails such as the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

“People don't realize how expensive it is,” McHahon said. “Trails are expensive, and that's why we need help funding the maintenance and construction of them.”

Grants written by FTI have received money to support the Coconino National Forest in funding three additional seasonal trail crew positions this year, and another successful grant on behalf of the City of Flagstaff was able to pay for additional trail signage, McHahon said.

McHahon said she is also hoping FTI can provide education on trail etiquette to reduce conflict between hikers, cyclists, equestrians and others who are all enjoying the same landscape.

Beard said that so far the program has already shown success.

There are about 200 registered passport holders, with the majority in Arizona, but some as far flung as South Carolina.

And there has been check-ins on every trail listed within the program, Beard said. Additionally, Beard said, the top 5 most checked-into trails are all within the two- and three-point categories.

More trails are coming to the passport system.

Discover Flagstaff is hoping to include information on dedicated motorized trails next, Beard said, adding that it is looking forward to seeing how that changes its metrics once those trails are added.