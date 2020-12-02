New survey suggests some Flagstaff residents are confused about evacuation systems, based on Museum Fire

When a community is told to “go,” people should enact their personal wildland fire action plan and follow evacuation protocols set forth by experts.

The team found that while 50.6% of respondents felt the evacuation warning system was clear, 40.1% said they expected to be told by an official in person when to evacuate, which will not always be the case. If a fire is moving fast, officials might not be able to get to a home before the fire.

“We on the social side have to adapt to whatever is going on. If the fire is moving at 30 mph, consuming a huge area very quickly, there will be a different response than a fire that moves slowly,” Edgeley said. “It all comes down in my mind to the timing and what resources you’re able to deploy locally to address the fire.”

Residents also appeared confused about whether all three levels of the Ready, Set, Go system will occur as a part of the warning system during a fire. Researcher Melanie Colavito wanted to clarify that not everyone will enter each of the scenarios for every event. Alternatively, people might move from “read” to "go" without ever falling under the “set” category depending on how fast the event is moving.

“They don’t necessarily go linearly,” Colavito said.