New survey suggests some Flagstaff residents are confused about evacuation systems, based on Museum Fire

A new survey in Flagstaff has shown that while people are confident they understand the county’s emergency evacuation system, they might be a bit confused about the specifics.
Researchers hoped the survey could help emergency managers better communicate with the public during times of peril through their emergency notification system, called the Ready, Set, Go system. The system has been adopted by Arizona’s 15 counties.
The Ecological Restoration Institute initially conducted the survey to get people’s responses after the Museum Fire in 2019 that burned 1,961 acres in the Dry Lake Hills on U.S. Forest Service land near Flagstaff. Researchers received 786 responses from people in the fire evacuation, flood risk and general Flagstaff area. The survey also asked questions to poll communities' perception on forest thinning.
Catrin Edgeley, a lead researcher on the study, said many in the community likely heard rumors, perspectives and thoughts from people in their inner circles, but this survey would provide a randomly sampled anonymous survey.
"Not everybody experiences a fire or hazard event the same. What's driving [people] is critical for improving and strengthening our community’s local response to these kinds of events,” Edgeley said.
The Ready, Set, Go system broadly pushes the idea that people should be “ready” for fire before it happens by clearing brush from around their home, have their emergency supplies and belongings gathered, and plan escape routes, according to Coconino County. When a fire is burning near a community and emergency officials place your community under the “set” designation, people should pack emergency items in case an evacuation is needed and stay aware about news related to the fire.
When a community is told to “go,” people should enact their personal wildland fire action plan and follow evacuation protocols set forth by experts.
The team found that while 50.6% of respondents felt the evacuation warning system was clear, 40.1% said they expected to be told by an official in person when to evacuate, which will not always be the case. If a fire is moving fast, officials might not be able to get to a home before the fire.
“We on the social side have to adapt to whatever is going on. If the fire is moving at 30 mph, consuming a huge area very quickly, there will be a different response than a fire that moves slowly,” Edgeley said. “It all comes down in my mind to the timing and what resources you’re able to deploy locally to address the fire.”
Residents also appeared confused about whether all three levels of the Ready, Set, Go system will occur as a part of the warning system during a fire. Researcher Melanie Colavito wanted to clarify that not everyone will enter each of the scenarios for every event. Alternatively, people might move from “read” to "go" without ever falling under the “set” category depending on how fast the event is moving.
“They don’t necessarily go linearly,” Colavito said.
Researchers also found that many people were also concerned that an “all clear” alert was not sent out after the Museum Fire was contained -- which required residents to rely on word-of-mouth or less reliable sources.
Colavito said it’s important people engage with these definitions and systems before a catastrophic fire occurs to ensure people are not confused when the evacuation orders come.
Support Local Journalism
“Fire is something we will increasingly live with,” Colavito said. “It’s not necessarily something that needs to be feared, but is something you should think about ahead of time. The ready realm is to think about making your home hardened to fire.”
Researchers were happy to see that the agency was perceived as the most trustworthy source of information during the fire, with 61.2% of respondents saying it was “very trustworthy.”
Other trustworthy sources included the person’s local fire department, law enforcement, Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff and Inciweb. The media did not score as high on the trustworthiness scale, although it was used the most, but it was seen as more trustworthy than than families, neighbors or friends.
The researchers felt this list made sense, but were surprised that only 36% of people saw Inciweb as very trustworthy given that’s where all official information about forest fires is released.
Forest thinning
The survey also asked questions about how people feel about future forest thinning efforts and if they would like to pay for more forest thinning.
The Forest Service’s fire investigators said the Museum Fire was probably caused when a Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project excavator struck a rock, causing sparks and leaving a smoldering ember underneath dead and down pine needles for hours afterward until it erupted into a forest fire.
Despite the cause of the fire, many people still said they would support future forest thinning initiatives. About 74% of residents strongly or moderately agreed that they would support initiatives such as the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project in the future.
They also support partnerships across city and federal agencies to find solutions.
Notably, 57% of Flagstaff felt willing to pay some sort of amount for future thinning efforts, although 24% disagreed, saying they would pay $0 per month, and 18.3% opted out of answering the question.
Colavito and Edgeley agreed that Flagstaff’s support for forest thinning in response to catastrophic fire is a unique feature of the city.
“Hopefully, looking forward, we'll see other communities across the West take these lessons learned and apply them to their communities to keep building this momentum toward fire adaptation,” Edgeley said.
Colavito said that while not all fire is bad, understanding how to accept good fire and protect against bad fire will be key to protecting people's beloved forests.
“We have to accept that fire will be here as a part of our natural landscape, but we can live in harmony with it if we take the right steps,” Colavito said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.