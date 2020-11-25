New surgeons join Northern Arizona Orthopaedics

Dr. Blake Obrock and Dr. Stephen Ros have joined Northern Arizona Orthopaedics, bringing the team to 13 orthopedic and spine specialists. Dr. Obrock will be seeing patients in the Flagstaff and Prescott Valley offices, while Dr. Ros will be seeing patients at the Flagstaff, Prescott Valley and Sedona offices.
Obrock, DO, is a fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Total Joint Reconstruction of the Shoulder and Knee. Dr. Obrock completed his fellowship training in Orthopedic Sports Medicine from the University of New Mexico – Albuquerque and he completed his residency and internship training at Samaritan Health Services – OPTI West, where he was appointed Chief Resident. He earned his doctoral degree from Midwestern University, where he graduated with Honors, and his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University.
Ros, MD, PhD is a fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Hand, Wrist and Elbow Surgery. Dr. Ros received his fellowship training in Hand Surgery from Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City and completed his residency at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey. Dr. Ros earned his doctoral degrees, including a PhD, from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and his undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. His primary practice includes treating patients for upper extremity fractures, tendon and ligament injuries, sports-related injuries and nerve injuries.
“With the addition of these two physicians to the Northern Arizona Orthopaedics team, we are able to expand our clinical programs and the ability to address all orthopedic and spine needs of our community,” said Dr. Timothy Bonatus, President, in a news release. “We have always prided ourselves on our physicians who provide a wealth of knowledge and expertise which benefit patients across Northern Arizona. We feel both Dr. Obrock and Dr. Ros meet those standards we value here.”
