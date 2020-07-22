New Southside mural goes with the flow

It took Finster only about a week to go from idea to actuality and finish the piece. He could’ve finished sooner, he said, but his day job at Flagstaff Farmers Market and Peak Produce limited his hours. Plus, since the wall is right next to outdoor seating at the Toasted Owl, there was the issue of not crop spraying unsuspecting diners with paint.

“The Toasted Owl is open until 3 (p.m.) and Pizzicletta (across the street) has been using their patio, too,” Finster said. “But the staff at both places have been really cool. They mentioned to people who wanted to sit there on the other side of the wall that there was an artist at work. It was kind of tricky sometimes. A lot of people who smelled the spray paint did come check it out. They said they liked it.”

Finster said he is appreciative that, though new in town, he has had the opportunity to make his mark so soon. He’s been heavily into street art for the past years — after sort of apprenticing as a teen graffiti artist in Martinez, Calif. — with a brief diversion to try his hand as an electronic dance music artist.

His goal, long-term, is to return to his native Bay Area and use its vast urban milieu as a canvas, but for now is satisfied in honing his craft in northern Arizona.

“There are a lot of artists I look up to in Oakland and Berkeley, but there’s also a lot of competition,” he said. “The Bay Area is so saturated with artists, so much competition, that it’s crazy. I’ve been here (in Flagstaff) less than a year and already got this opportunity. Down the line, maybe, I can go back to the city.”

