New Southside mural goes with the flow

He started, as all artists must, with a blank canvas. Or, in Adam Finster's case, a bare white, six-foot concrete wall spanning more than 20 yards.
Finster, a relative newcomer to Flagstaff who had been trying to break into the local art scene, recently embraced the rare opportunity to make his mark by creating a mural on the retaining wall outside the Toasted Owl café on the Southside.
The building’s owner gave Finster and his array of spray-paint canisters wide latitude in just what to depict on the wall. Essentially, he was given free rein. And in Flagstaff, which has become something of a small-town mural Mecca thanks for decades-long efforts by the artists at Mural Mice Universal and others, there was plenty of other works around town for Finster to consult.
He could emulate many other representational works, depicting a certain scene or making a certain societal point or even commemorating a moment of Flagstaff’s history. And given these days of upheaval, with a pandemic raging and racial equality front and center, Finster could have chosen to go more topical and political.
Instead, the 34-year-old transplant from Oakland opted to go abstract, and the result is swirling mélange of color and shape, punctuated in spots by iconic symbols (the Arizona state insignia, the yin-yang sign, a stark eyeball), all open to interpretation. It is, almost be design, Rorschach Test-like. Are those fish fording a river, leaves waving in a forest, a psychedelic ‘60s flashback?
Finster isn’t saying. He’s just kicking back and enjoying people’s perceptions.
“Honestly, I was mostly just improvising,” said Finster, who moved to Flagstaff from the Bay Area less than a year ago to be closer to family. “My idea was to do something that was colorful and not too specific or literal. For what’s going on in the world right now, I thought it’d be nice to have something different. I wanted to have something flow with life.
“A lot of street artists to do political work, especially during times like this. And that’s fine. But I wanted something to take people’s mind off of that.”
The only parameters Finster was given was to make the mural “bright and colorful,” and that it is. Darker hues are offset by bursts of vivid sunburst yellow and orange and notes of aquamarine colors. As he worked on the mural, people would stop by and engage with him, often offering off-the-cuff interpretations, which Finster welcomed.
“People’d come by and ask me what it was and what it all meant,” he said with a sly smile. “My response was, ‘Well, what do you think it is?’ It’s kind of fun for me because I hear their answers, their views. It brings up ideas I didn’t even think of.
“The biggest response is that people thought it was a dragon. I guess I can see that. I got a lot of people thinking it was (the sea). I was going for an organic-looking abstract living thing that goes with the flow.”
It took Finster only about a week to go from idea to actuality and finish the piece. He could’ve finished sooner, he said, but his day job at Flagstaff Farmers Market and Peak Produce limited his hours. Plus, since the wall is right next to outdoor seating at the Toasted Owl, there was the issue of not crop spraying unsuspecting diners with paint.
“The Toasted Owl is open until 3 (p.m.) and Pizzicletta (across the street) has been using their patio, too,” Finster said. “But the staff at both places have been really cool. They mentioned to people who wanted to sit there on the other side of the wall that there was an artist at work. It was kind of tricky sometimes. A lot of people who smelled the spray paint did come check it out. They said they liked it.”
Finster said he is appreciative that, though new in town, he has had the opportunity to make his mark so soon. He’s been heavily into street art for the past years — after sort of apprenticing as a teen graffiti artist in Martinez, Calif. — with a brief diversion to try his hand as an electronic dance music artist.
His goal, long-term, is to return to his native Bay Area and use its vast urban milieu as a canvas, but for now is satisfied in honing his craft in northern Arizona.
“There are a lot of artists I look up to in Oakland and Berkeley, but there’s also a lot of competition,” he said. “The Bay Area is so saturated with artists, so much competition, that it’s crazy. I’ve been here (in Flagstaff) less than a year and already got this opportunity. Down the line, maybe, I can go back to the city.”
