New sawmill could be 'game changer' in forest restoration efforts

“This is the most exciting and important project I have been involved with in my 40-year career in the forest products industry,” NewLife Forest Products CEO Ted Dergousoff said in a statement. “This facility allows us to leapfrog in our scale as a company and as a vital local industry. […] The Bellemont sawmill will play a key role for keeping Coconino County protected from a catastrophic wildfire event.”

The Bellemont facility is scheduled to open in late March and, according to the company, will house the sawmill, planer mill, kilns and engineered wood product lines, with space allowing for storage and movement of high-value products.

Good Earth Power also plans to build a rail spur connecting to the BNSF line, allowing products to be distributed cost effectively.

Despite currently holding the largest contract for 4FRI, Good Earth Power has struggled to get the job done. The scope of that contract includes treating 300,000 acres total, 30,000 each year. But so far, the company has in total treated a fraction of that.

But according to the company, the new mill could change that, providing the ability to process profitably smaller logs, and as many as 120 million board feet per year of lumber, and ramp up to forest thinning and harvesting to the target of 30,000 acres per year.