New regulations on student developments pass with loophole for affordable housing

The exemption would take effect if all of a project's units were designated for those making 60% or below of Flagstaff’s area median income, in compliance with regulations by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For context, a family of four living in Flagstaff that brought in $45,000 would be making about 60% of the area median income in 2020, according to HUD.

But not everyone was so supportive of Odegaard’s suggestion.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy worried that this exemption would limit the input of residents who have been so vocal on the issue of large developments, suggesting the amendment contradicted the very spirit of the regulations to which it was attached.

“I think the motives behind this amendment are excellent, but my concern is we’ve spent the last four years or so talking to the public and they say they want to be involved in the discussion. So what this would do? This amendment would take the public out of the discussion,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy pointed out that under the original proposed regulations, an affordable housing project could still be approved; it would simply go before the Planning and Zoning Commission like everything else.

