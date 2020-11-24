New regulations on student developments pass with loophole for affordable housing

Flagstaff City Council gave final approval on several new and stricter regulations on large student-focused housing developments within Flagstaff, but not before carving out an exemption for affordable housing.
The exemptions would mean large developments that normally would be designated as high-occupancy housing and thus go through a higher-than-normal review process could be built with less public oversight if the project met definitions to be considered affordable.
New regulations would require large student-focused developments to go before Council prior to approval, giving the city more leverage to shape how and where such projects are built, and limit the loopholes developers can use to get around them.
Councilmember Charlie Odegaard proposed the amendment, saying that while he believed the public had demanded stricter regulation of student-focused developments, those regulations should not get in the way of addressing the city’s affordable housing crisis.
Throughout the last four years, several councilmembers have expressed angst regarding how little has been done to address the affordability issue, and Odegaard said this exemption could be one step in the right direction.
The exemption would take effect if all of a project's units were designated for those making 60% or below of Flagstaff’s area median income, in compliance with regulations by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For context, a family of four living in Flagstaff that brought in $45,000 would be making about 60% of the area median income in 2020, according to HUD.
But not everyone was so supportive of Odegaard’s suggestion.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy worried that this exemption would limit the input of residents who have been so vocal on the issue of large developments, suggesting the amendment contradicted the very spirit of the regulations to which it was attached.
“I think the motives behind this amendment are excellent, but my concern is we’ve spent the last four years or so talking to the public and they say they want to be involved in the discussion. So what this would do? This amendment would take the public out of the discussion,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy pointed out that under the original proposed regulations, an affordable housing project could still be approved; it would simply go before the Planning and Zoning Commission like everything else.
“It would give the public an opportunity to review what is going to go on in their neighborhood; I don’t want to take the public out of the process,” McCarthy said.
But Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who supported Odegaard’s amendment, bluntly said she believed exempting affordable projects from the additional regulations would prevent Flagstaff residents themselves from getting in the way of addressing the affordability issue.
Evans pointed to several affordable housing developments that have failed to be approved by Council after neighbors have opposed them.
“Looking back over the years, I understand the importance of having community input, but I do think there is an element of NIMBYism that happens each time that we talk about an affordable housing project,” Evans said. “In general, the only time we don’t have issues is when those affordable housing projects are built in the Sunnyside neighborhood area, so I appreciate Councilmember Odegaard for bringing this type of amendment forward because it think it helps further the goal of having affordable housing throughout our community for people to live in.”
Flagstaff Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni tried to strike a middle ground with the amendment, but to little avail. He wondered if there was a way to exempt affordable housing developments from some of the new regulatory processes while still giving community members a venue to make their voices heard.
But city staff were dubious as to whether that path could work.
“[With the amendment approved] there would not be any point to that public meeting process. If the community came out and said, ‘We hate it for all these reasons,’ it would still be an entitled project and it would still be administratively decided,” said City Attorney Christina Rubalcava.
Rubalcava also pointed out that the amendment had not been presented to Planning and Zoning or had any public review before it was brought up by Odegaard for consideration.
Zoning Code Manager Dan Symer suggested it may be more prudent simply to wait on such an amendment and allow staff to begin working on revisions to the city’s affordable housing incentives.
Staff are set to take the issue of incentives up next year, he said.
Symer added that making an exemption like this would be unusual in regards to how the city generally manages the zoning code.
Nonetheless, Council approved the amendment in a 6-1 vote with only McCarthy in descent.
The city council then approved the original stricter regulations on student-focused projects in another 6-1 vote, this time with Councilmember Jamie Whelan in opposition.
