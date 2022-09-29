New program in Coconino County provides relief for those released from jail

When a consulting firm that helped to market OxyContin and other opioids during an escalating drug abuse crisis was taken to court over its push to sell dangerous drugs, the case was settled for $600 million. Of that figure, $2.5 million flowed into Coconino County — the lifeblood of a new program created to help formerly incarcerated people re-enter communities with success and support.

The Pathways to Community Program is paid for in part by a grant from the attorney general’s office — a grant that distributed funds from the McKinsey Settlement, according to Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll.

Operated out of a building adjacent to the jail, Pathways is a collaboration between public health and criminal justice in Flagstaff, and it’s designed to be a "comprehensive attempt at supporting individuals along their journey to recovery and re-engagement with the community.”

That’s according to Erica Shaw, who is the division manager for recovery and resiliency at Coconino County Health and Human Services.

“To me, this program is a beautiful nexus between public health and public safety, improving the overall well-being of community by taking care of all the folks that live here,” Shaw said. “Even if you have never engaged with the criminal justice system, the goal is that you’ll benefit from this program because we’re taking care of all of the people that live here. We’ll have a healthier, safer community. At the end of the day, we all benefit when that happens.”

Pathways to Community begins with a voluntary behind-bars assessment of the needs of incarcerated people.

“We do these comprehensive assessments to identify what are the barriers -- what’s the back story, what are the social determinants of health, what’s the history that these folks have when they’re being booked into incarceration? -- so that we can understand what are the services that they want. Are they expressing an interest in treatment for substance use disorder or other mental health challenges? Do they need employment support or transportation support or housing?” Shaw said. “It’s really trying to maximize access for folks to the social services that many of them are in need of, making sure that we help people feel humanized and empowered after a period of incarceration.”

According to the sheriff, needs assessments aren’t necessarily new to the jail. What’s new with this program is its immediacy.

“The building adjacency is vital to this,” Driscoll said. "They are not really leaving. They’re getting connected to services before any of them leave the actual campus of our facility. These people leaving the jail would have to go wait in line or come back the next day to get around town to different social services. I think that gap, that time, created problems, because many of them did not follow through. Many of them went right back to the neighborhood, or the behavior, or the company that got them into trouble to begin with.”

When you arrive at Pathways, right now, you’re basically walking into a big, mostly open room. It’s not much to look at. There’s old carpeting on the floor and evidence of renovation in a corner. The walls are plain and pale. It looks like most florescent-lit office spaces in buildings all over the country. One lone desk is oriented toward the door, with someone seated behind it. Next to her is a folding table stacked with fliers and resource information for people leaving jail. But the scrappy appearance of the Pathways facility now is not a reflection of its effectiveness.

Since the program launched, about a month and a half ago, more than 140 people have been assessed and connected to services. Less than 2% of those people have reoffended or returned to jail. Program leaders are marking that a success.

“That has been while operating in sort of a makeshift space as we’re renovating the building," Shaw said. "With limited staffing, without having any of the other partners employed, I think that shows the promise of being able to connect with folks and build those relationships. We have seen more than a handful of success stories where we’ve been able to get folks who’ve been released into treatment.”

Driscoll is happy to share some of those stories, too.

“Just in the first few weeks since the inception of Pathways," he said, "people were reconnected with families, people obtained transportation back to other communities, because they didn’t have any other way of getting home. Getting hooked up with housing -- housing is a tremendous thing. We had one with a job interview. A lady needed a job, and she got an interview [through Pathways] and got the job.”

The location’s upgrade is also underway. The renovation plans center on the lived experience of people who have been released from jail and are personally familiar with the process.

“The transition back into the community can really be jarring," Shaw said. "It can be traumatic. Giving people a soft place to land where they can feel grounded and supported and seen and validated, I think that also is really important."

She said they hope to fill out the current space with soft seating, murals painted by artists with lived experience, and a layout that supports an overall feeling of welcome and inclusivity.

There will be areas designed for conversations that connect people to treatment or social safety nets — without the dividing force of a hefty desk. One of those spaces will be outdoors. Also, critically, there will be phone charging stations and access to transportation.

“A lot of folks get out and don’t have a charger with them; they can’t call their ride and then they’re stuck there,” Shaw said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever had a time where you’re phone is low on battery and you don’t have access to a charger, but that is a very specific anxiety that under the best of circumstances is really palpable. We have a phone on site that people have been able to use to call and make appointments or schedule transportation, so it’s been really rewarding even with the limited resources as we’re starting to scale up operations.”

Being released from jail is an experience few people are familiar with. That’s why in crafting a route back to community for people who have been incarcerated, Coconino County has looked to leaders who understand the process firsthand.

The program’s manager, Amy Bacon, started her career in social services about six years ago as a peer support specialist.

“As someone with lived experience, when Erica first called me to offer me this position, I almost immediately started making a list of all the long-term goals that I would like to see come to fruition. We have this incredible opportunity here to connect with people who are tremendously vulnerable in a variety of ways and to really make an impact," Bacon said.

Bacon brings clear ideas about the future of the program, along with lived experience to future planning. The program’s funding from the attorney general’s grant might be the foundation, but people like Shaw at HHS are confident the program will be funded and find more success as it grows.

“My vision is that we are the conduit to all of the things people might need when they walk out of this facility and are feeling hopeless and scared and unsure of what comes next,” Bacon said. “We might not be able to tell them what comes next. We certainly can sit with them and have a conversation and make them feel human again, and give them a chance to get their feet on the ground and take a breath and think.

"We have the opportunity to be that place, this landing space for people when they’re in this space of vulnerability that really is very specific and very unique to someone who is coming out of incarceration that, I think, we tend to overlook.”