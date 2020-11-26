New neighbors in Flagstaff's University Heights: Javelinas

Word had spread on social media and in casual driveway conversations throughout the neighborhood. Confirmed sightings had been documented on residential surveillance cameras, dark and grainy Zapruder-like footage shared widely and much commented upon.
Have you heard the news? Javelinas have invaded! Yeah, right here in University Heights. We kid you not. They’re attacking our porch pumpkins, munching on our flower bulbs, grazing with impunity.
Katie Faguy, a resident of this upscale Flagstaff neighborhood abutting Coconino National Forest land, had heard all about the unexpected arrival of these peculiar peccaries with stubby legs, bloated bellies and bristly hides this fall, and, like most people, thought it strange that they’d stray this far north from Sedona and other desert locales.
She really wasn’t too concerned, initially. Her attitude, matching that of many of her neighbors: You’ve got to expect occasional wildlife visitors living near a pine forest. Just deal with it.
But then she went for a walk with her dog, Bagel, on the morning before Election Day in November. And that’s when sharing her living space with herds of javelinas became less abstract and more existential. Going face-to-snout with a snorting beast will have that effect.
Even now, weeks after the incident, Faguy still sounds a bit shaken. And Bagel? Her sweet 40-pound hound mix, terrified by the encounter, probably suffers from PTSD.
Let’s, at this point, turn the narrative over to Faguy.
“It was 9:30 in the morning,” she began. “I was heading up Gillenwater (Drive) and I just happened to look over and notice a pack or a herd — whatever — of javelinas. I’d guess six or eight. Different sizes, maybe a family group. They sure saw me. We kind of noticed each other at the same time. Most took off heading south away from me. But the largest one in the group headed right toward me. It scared me, this guy. I tried to be threatening. I didn’t think it was a good idea to turn and run, so I tried to stand my ground and yelled at it. I waved my arms, said, ‘Get out of here.’ I even picked up a rock and hurled it in the javelina’s direction. I didn’t manage to hit it.
“He kept after me. He actually crossed the street and pursued me. It would trot and go quickly toward me and pause a bit when I sort of made a threatening move. Stopped and started several times. I went up the hill into somebody’s front yard trying to put some distance between the javelina and me and the dog.
“Just then, a lady came driving up the street and stopped the car in between us, between me and the javelina. She asked if I wanted to get in the car with her. Of course, this is in the midst of COVID, and I’m not masked and she’s not masked. That didn’t seem like a good idea. But the javelina sort of lost interest about then and ran across the street and disappeared. Boy, I sure headed in the opposite direction quickly. (Bagel) was roughly the same size as the javelina, but nowhere near as tough. I thought if there were an actual fight that my dog would not come out the winner.”
So far, at least, Faguy’s run-in, along with another brief encounter between a resident and javelina on the FUTS, stands as the only close calls.
Mostly, the javelinas have emerged at night to forage yards and front stoops for food — they enjoyed a veritable buffet during Halloween season when people left gourds out — and are captured on videotape waddling away.
But there have been some brazen daytime sightings, such as when resident Debbie Mariage was driving along South University Heights Drive about lunchtime and saw that a pack of eight had congregated on someone’s front lawn for a smorgasbord of grass, plants and pine needles. (That’s Mariage’s cell phone photo accompanying this story).
Will McPherson, who has lived in University Heights for five years and behind Fort Tuthill County Park before that, said he’s never seen a javelina in Flagstaff before this year and theorizes that construction off of Woody Mountain Road and the Mount Dell area have disrupted javelina habitats. Thus, “they are wandering into neighborhoods,” he said.
Game and Fish spokesman Thomas Cadden said, "Javelina have been documented in the Flagstaff area for more than 20 years, and the population has likely been slowly increasing over that time." But, he added, none spotted this fall has been a "Category 1," a threat to humans and slated for removal.
Support Local Journalism
Several residents, including neighborhood watch block captain Tom Ziegler, believe the bulk of University Heights’ javelinas vahmoosed after the first snowfall on Nov. 9. Many, but not all.
Elizabeth Morrison, who has security cameras ringing her home, is still capturing video of a particularly bold javelina, a big sucker, trudging across her lawn at night and burrowing under her neighbor’s back porch.
“The snow didn’t dissuade him,” said Morrison, who posted a video on the social media platform Nextdoor. “This guy is still hanging around, and I don’t know if it’s because he doesn’t have a herd or what? The night it snowed, I caught a herd of them with babies on camera in my driveway. They haven’t been back. But this one guy is still there, I’m sure of it.”
On the move
Ziegler, who lives behind DeMiguel Elementary School near a greenbelt that leads to social trails in the forest, said in late October, a pack of eight javelina, four of which were young offspring, had moved in. Now, though, they’ve retreated. But to where?
“Somebody told me they’ve now been spotted over by Equestrian Estates,” said Ziegler, referring to the housing development on the west border of the National Forest land, opposite University Heights.
“You know,” Ziegler added, “There have been reports of a single javelina in recent years, but nothing the numbers there are now. They are around. That’s not the issue. The issue to me is how aggressive they are going to become. Game and Fish told me they usually aren’t aggressive but to remove any food source.”
An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman confirmed that the agency has received more than a few calls about javelinas migrating as far north as Flagstaff. Game and Fish has directed people to a “Living with Wildlife” brochure on its website (www.azgfd.com) on measures to take to coexist with the critters.
Game and Fish recommend removing any source of food, such as dog food or even bird seed, from property and to cut off any water source. The brochure stated: “Continued contact with non-threatening humans can make javelina bold and uninhibited about being in residential areas. The only real solution is to remove or block access to the attractants.”
Officials say physically removing javelinas is “the last resort” because “the chance of survival for relocated javelina is low.”
Knowing the risks, no one from University Heights contacted for this story wanted to see the javelinas captured and removed. But several residents are a little on edge about their presence.
“I’m not really worried about them too much personally,” McPherson said. “But I have kept a closer eye on my dogs when out on walks and have made sure to flip on my outside lights before letting them out at night. The only damage they’ve done besides our pumpkins was they ate an artificial plant we had on our front porch. It was dragged and shredded across my back yard.”
Safety remains an issue, though.
“We’ve got over 1,200 homes here in University Heights, and there’s a lot of people out walking dogs,” Ziegler said. “Kids out walking. Dogs are natural enemies of javelinas. In this area, there have been (occasional) bear and mountain lion sightings, so, yes, you’re going to have wild animals in the urban interface.”
But Mariage seems more amused than troubled by the appearance of the porkers.
“I think people sometimes want to say, ‘Hey, they’re really nasty and mean,’” she said. “In my experience, they just want some food and water and don’t want to draw any attention to themselves.”
Too late for that.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.