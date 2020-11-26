New neighbors in Flagstaff's University Heights: Javelinas

Let’s, at this point, turn the narrative over to Faguy.

“It was 9:30 in the morning,” she began. “I was heading up Gillenwater (Drive) and I just happened to look over and notice a pack or a herd — whatever — of javelinas. I’d guess six or eight. Different sizes, maybe a family group. They sure saw me. We kind of noticed each other at the same time. Most took off heading south away from me. But the largest one in the group headed right toward me. It scared me, this guy. I tried to be threatening. I didn’t think it was a good idea to turn and run, so I tried to stand my ground and yelled at it. I waved my arms, said, ‘Get out of here.’ I even picked up a rock and hurled it in the javelina’s direction. I didn’t manage to hit it.

“He kept after me. He actually crossed the street and pursued me. It would trot and go quickly toward me and pause a bit when I sort of made a threatening move. Stopped and started several times. I went up the hill into somebody’s front yard trying to put some distance between the javelina and me and the dog.