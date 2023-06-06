Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) board announced Monday that it had moved up the start date for its new CEO after placing its acting CEO on administrative leave.

Josh Tinkle had been acting as NAH’s interim CEO since the organization announced the departure of its previous president and CEO, Flo Spyrow, in August 2022, the same day she left the role.

Monday’s announcement said the board had placed Tinkle on leave “during a personnel investigation.” NAH said it cannot discuss details of the reason for Tinkle’s administrative leave, as it has to do with personnel.

NAH had already announced the hiring of its new CEO, Dave Cheney, who is currently the CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals in California. To account for Tinkle’s leave, Cheney will now be starting next Monday, June 12, rather than his originally planned start date of July 10, which had been announced in April.

Cheney will be leading the entire healthcare system, including both Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center as well as NAH’s primary and specialty care clinics and emergency medical transports.

“The NAH Board of Directors and Mr. Cheney will together immediately begin this new chapter of leadership to propel our community-driven organization into its next phase,” NAH board chair William Riley said in this week’s announcement. “Mr. Cheney is invested in leading NAH through building community relationships, developing strong organizational culture and continuing our high level of quality care.”