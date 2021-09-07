New Murdoch Center mural features Native impact on Southside

The colors pose brilliantly in the sunlight. They catch the gaze. The images they adorn with reds, blacks, whites, blues and greens beckon.

The colors and the images, with a smile, sing brightly to the people who pass, “Come inside. Sit a spell. Community resides here.” The song is one of inclusion, of diversity.

Artists Duane Koyawena and Dwayne Manuel recently finished adding another voice to the visual choir of the city by painting a mural on the south wall of the Murdoch Center in the Southside neighborhood of Flagstaff.

“I was excited to get involved, especially here in Flagstaff, to celebrate our Indigenous people,” Koyawena said. “It’s nice to have the Hopi represented, the people and the culture.”

And it’s the representation of the distinct cultures in Southside that brought the mural project to life in the first place, said Ricardo Guthrie, an associate professor of Ethnic Studies at Northern Arizona University, who is also an artist.

“I wanted to have the history of Southside painted on the walls,” Guthrie said. “It’s the coming together of a racially diverse section of the community. It’s the history not told, except in oral discussions.”