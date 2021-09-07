New Murdoch Center mural features Native impact on Southside

The colors pose brilliantly in the sunlight. They catch the gaze. The images they adorn with reds, blacks, whites, blues and greens beckon.
The colors and the images, with a smile, sing brightly to the people who pass, “Come inside. Sit a spell. Community resides here.” The song is one of inclusion, of diversity.
Artists Duane Koyawena and Dwayne Manuel recently finished adding another voice to the visual choir of the city by painting a mural on the south wall of the Murdoch Center in the Southside neighborhood of Flagstaff.
“I was excited to get involved, especially here in Flagstaff, to celebrate our Indigenous people,” Koyawena said. “It’s nice to have the Hopi represented, the people and the culture.”
And it’s the representation of the distinct cultures in Southside that brought the mural project to life in the first place, said Ricardo Guthrie, an associate professor of Ethnic Studies at Northern Arizona University, who is also an artist.
“I wanted to have the history of Southside painted on the walls,” Guthrie said. “It’s the coming together of a racially diverse section of the community. It’s the history not told, except in oral discussions.”
The mural project began 10 years ago as part of Guthrie’s studies at NAU on the subject of “mural ethnography,” or the story of culture, preserved and documented in murals, in order to engage a community. The first panel painted at the Murdoch Center features five images of African American figures who contributed to the growth of Flagstaff.
“These are the stories, a hidden history we rely on for identity,” Guthrie said. “They say, ‘We are here.’”
The $8,000 project was funded to the Southside Community Association by the Flagstaff Arts Council and the Flagstaff Beautification and Public Art Commission, Guthrie said. Like the first project, the painting was to be a communal effort by the two artists and local community members and children. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the project, and safety requirements forced the artists to paint their visions without the communal effort.
The result is the colorful addition of Native American culture around the Murdoch Center entrance.
Manuel, a member of the Akimel O’odham tribe in the southern part of the state, said, “I hope it brings everybody together. I love being a part of this and to give it to everybody to uplift a community.”
Manuel is an “aerosol artist” who uses spray cans to paint. Manuel’s contributions to the mural are a series of deep red and black patterns on which Koyawena’s work sits.
“Red means life,” Manuel said, adding that the pattern represents designs on pottery left from the Sinagua people of the northern Arizona region. It was important to him to acknowledge the land and the ancestral roots of northern Arizona. “Bringing color and art to a community really uplifts their morale.”
As a young person living on tribal land, he learned that expression was important in a way to continue culture and to help at-risk youth find meaning and move them in more positive directions.
“As Indigenous people, we have a responsibility to our people and the land we come from,” Manuel said.
Koyawena focused on the sun, or “Tawa” in Hopi.
“The sun is a universal direction for prayer,” Koyawena said. “To Hopis, it’s something important, or like it is our way of life.”
Koyawena’s work is a melding of traditional themes with modern colors and features in order to create a connection with younger generations and communicate the importance of culture and tradition – and also inspire them.
“I heard there are Native American murals out in Flagstaff,” Koyawena said. “But as far as anything Hopi on a wall, that’s new to me.”
His hope is that sometime in the future, he can help with a similar project in the downtown area, because the Flagstaff lands and the Peaks are important to the Hopi and many other tribes in the area. His work with Manuel was gratifying, and he was happy to make a connection with a fellow artist.
“Being able to hang with Dwayne and get to know him on a personal level was incredible,” Koyawena said. “It was a good collaboration.”
Guthrie said more projects are planned for the future, and, with hope, the COVID-19 pandemic will be a memory, so community members and children can collaborate with the artists to fill the wall with the song of Southside.
“We have four walls,” Guthrie said, smiling. “There’s two left.”
For more information about the Murdoch Center and the work of the Southside Community Association, visit https://www.southsideflagstaff.com.