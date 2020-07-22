New McMillan Mesa senior living community to open spring 2021

“There’s two things that we really feel passionate about and that is our holistic approach to care and purposeful living,” Todd said. “Just because you’re old doesn’t mean you don’t want to add value and be needed and important so our programming is really centered around helping residents engage in things that make them feel purposeful, useful and needed.”

In Highgate’s other communities, Todd said residents participate in activities such as baking for first responders and local homeless shelters as well as being pen pals with local students.

The group’s holistic practices are based on its line of specialty teas and aromatherapy products, plus spa baths and massage.

“We don’t believe we’re going to be the solution for everybody,” Todd said. “We really focus on good quality dementia care and we focus on assisted living and that higher acuity yet cognitively intact resident. We’re not in independent living. We don’t pretend to be. Our premiere product we feel proud of is that dementia care product and how we take care of those residents.”