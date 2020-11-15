New Killip School design features shared spaces

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schmidt described the building’s layout as a pinwheel, with the cafeteria and commons as the anchors around which the classrooms, administrative offices and athletic spaces are located.

Each grade will have three classrooms that are broken into four areas by color scheme and other design elements. Interior designer Sarah Brandstein described this conceptually as breaking the school into different lands, as would be seen on a map for a fantasy world.

“We wanted to create spaces that tie into the imagination that really let the children create meanings of their own while also creating different lands within the school -- which will help with wayfinding and understanding where you are in the building,” Brandstein said during the presentation Tuesday.

Preschool and kindergarten are together on the eastern side of the building, in an area that has its own entrance, while first through third grade is located at the north end, and fourth and fifth grade are at the west end.

This layout leaves room for collaborative “maker spaces” and small group meeting rooms between classrooms, as well as what designers are calling the Creative Commons, a sort of blend between maker spaces and a traditional library that connects to the cafeteria.