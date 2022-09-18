New interim forest supervisor arrives on the Coconino National Forest

Following the controversial departure of previous forest supervisor Laura Jo West, the Coconino National Forest (CNF) has brought in a new acting forest supervisor to serve in the position while the U.S. Forest Service searches for a long-term candidate.

Lesley Yen, who served as the CNF deputy supervisor from January 2019 to October 2020, will return to the forest and supervise for the next four months.

Before coming to work for the Forest Service in 2010, Yen served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Dominica, a tiny island in the Caribbean.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and dual master's degrees from Yale University in environmental management and international relations.

Within the Forest Service, Yen has served as district ranger on the Shasta Lake Ranger District and National Recreation Area on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. She has also worked on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the Klamath National Forest. When Yen departed CNF in 2020, she became the forest supervisor for the Inyo National Forest, headquartered in Bishop, California, until this latest assignment.

“It’s nice to be able to come back to a familiar place,” Yen said of her return. She shared that she and her husband are looking forward to recreating in and around Flagstaff during her time off.

“I love this area,” she said. “I love the people here. I think the work that the Coconino National Forest is doing is really important work.”

Yen said that due to her previous tenure with CNF, she seemed “the natural fit” to serve as a temporary replacement for West, who exited the role in July.

“I worked with Laura Jo [West] when I was here,” Yen said. “I certainly have a lot of a lot of respect and admiration. I learned a ton from her when I was here. And I was sad to see her go.”

In taking over for West, Yen said her goal over the next four months was to “support the forest and set the next supervisor up for success.”

Supporting the forest will mean keeping up with the “day-to-day” management: acting as a “sounding board” for CNF leadership, “liaising with external partners” and serving as “the lead decision-maker for the 1.8 million acres of the Coconino National Forest.”

“It's a lot of kind of like being a chief executive of a small company,” Yen said.

Too short for long-term goals and too long to ignore, four months can be “an awkward chunk of time,” Yen said.

She expects to lean on existing CNF staff in order to move the forest forward under her supervision.

“I’m lucky that I have fantastic staff and employees on this forest,” Yen said. “I'll be relying on their expertise to get me up to speed and learn, again, how best I can support them over the next few months.”

There are some obvious big projects — such as the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, fire and flood mitigation, and ongoing environmental impact studies — that Yen expects to receive briefings on in the coming weeks.

While four months is the expected length of her service, Yen said it is “absolutely possible” that a permanent hire be made before that. She doesn’t anticipate that the Forest Service will have difficulty attracting candidates to the position.

“Flagstaff in and of itself is a pretty big draw for people,” Yen said. “And I think that the work that is happening on the Coconino, in particular, has a level of complexity that you don't find on many other forests. I think that those two things are going to be attractive to people that are interested in diving in, getting their hands dirty and getting to work.”

But as long as she’s here, Yen hopes to put her focus on facilitating trust and collaboration between the CNF and surrounding communities.

Open communication and collaboration is “vital to the way that we get work done these days as the Forest Service,” she said.

“Gone are the days” of the Forest Service operating with an insular approach to expertise, Yen said.

During her tenure, she hopes to maintain a more “open” relationship between the agency, its partners and the public.

“What's going to work collectively, for all of us, is going to be the path forward to success,” she said.