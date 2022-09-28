New grant to grow Flagstaff food sovereignty

The city's sustainability office was recently awarded a federal grant of just over $184,000 to undertake a project aimed at assessing and improving food security in Flagstaff.

The project will culminate in a city-wide “food action plan” expected to guide Flagstaff toward food sovereignty in the face of ongoing climate change and potential supply chain disruption.

Flagstaff and the Coconino County area have a food insecurity rate above the national average, with 14.3% of all residents and 20.5% of children defined as food insecure.

The conversation around food security in the area was also recently accelerated by realities made evident through the COVID-19 pandemic, said Summer White, Flagstaff food systems coordinator.

In particular, the pandemic made it clear that the supply chains responsible for providing Flagstaff with its food are not infallible. White estimated that in the event of an isolating catastrophe that cut Flagstaff off from highways and railways, the local food supply might only be sufficient for a matter of days.

The realities of a changing climate could also disrupt Flagstaff’s supply of food, White said. A 2021 NASA study reported that “climate change may affect the production of maize (corn) and wheat as early as 2030” -- which would impact populations the world over, Flagstaff included.

Though ranching and agriculture has been an important part of the history and present of Flagstaff and Coconino County, the area has largely shifted toward other industries, namely tourism. A 2020 Coconino County agricultural economy profile produced by the University of Arizona reported that “agriculture accounts for less than 1% of all private employment and less than 0.5% of county GDP.”

“We've gotten to a point where not a whole lot of food is being grown in Flagstaff,” White said. “We don't have that many local farms, local fruit produce is a lot more expensive and harder to access. Now we realize that having green spaces and more easily accessible local food and healthy food is how we build a more resilient community in the face of climate change.”

The newly funded project will use funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) begin the process of building a robust local food system over the next three years beginning in 2023. The first year will be focused on research in cooperation with outside organizations and produce a community food systems assessment (CFSA).

“There is a lack of current data on food access and distribution in Flagstaff,” White said. “We can make assumptions about things, but we don’t actually know until we put the work in.”

The second year will focus on taking the CFSA to the public, White explained, in order to gather feedback about “what is most important to our community.”

The second year will also include the production of a feasibility study for an urban-agriculture business opportunity.

White explained that this could hypothetically be a “vertical farm” that produces food in an urban setting or a “food hub” that can act as a central location for local agriculturalists to sell their products directly.

The third year is dedicated to the production of a Food Action Plan that will be presented to Flagstaff City Council for approval. Much like Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Plan or 10-Year Housing Plan, the Food Action Plan will provide the groundwork for future action by outlining goals and informing policy decisions.

While the project scope will eventually exceed the capacity of this most recently awarded grant, “it’s a good start,” White said.

“It's exciting to be able to start building this partnership with them (USDA),” White said. “USDA has definitely, in the past couple of years, really shown that they're starting to focus on urban agriculture and trying to create more opportunities.”

White also made it clear that while Flagstaff could be the “metropolitan” center of the forthcoming research, data collection will “go across northern Arizona.”

“We're going to be inclusive of Navajo, Hopi, even Winslow and Williams,” White said. “We have so many growers that fall outside of city limits and are within Coconino County. This is a project that will uplift all of northern Arizona.”