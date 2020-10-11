New grant program introduced to assist local businesses through COVID-19

The Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance has a new small business grant relief program, as local businesses continue to face the financial impacts of COVID-19, according to a media release.
Supported by the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and Northern Arizona University, the first round of grants offers between $1,000 and $3,000, primarily to businesses located in Flagstaff.
“We recognize that small businesses have been deeply affected by COVID-19, and the City of Flagstaff and our partners are here to help,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said of the program. “We are going to get through this together — as a community.”
Eligible businesses are those that employ fewer than 10 people and are in need of immediate assistance on operational expenses such as payroll, rent payment, utilities or compliance with COVID-19 regulations.
The grants are designed to help small, independently-owned and family-owned businesses, especially those which did not receive federal assistance earlier this year.
“Small businesses are foundational to the Flagstaff economy,” said Executive Director of the DBA Terry Madeksza. “This program is an additional way to help small businesses meet their short-term financial needs while they continue to operate, retool, and navigate current challenges. We are grateful to the City, County and NAU for their participation.”
Applications will be available beginning at 12pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 on the FDBA’s website - https://downtownflagstaff.org/about/micro-grant-program, and are due no later than 12pm on Friday, October 16. Applications will be reviewed the week of October 19, and announcements will be made by October 23. Once approved, funds will be distributed within 5 days. The commitment is to get funds in the hands of businesses as quickly as possible.
