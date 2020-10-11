New grant program introduced to assist local businesses through COVID-19

The Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance has a new small business grant relief program, as local businesses continue to face the financial impacts of COVID-19, according to a media release.

Supported by the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and Northern Arizona University, the first round of grants offers between $1,000 and $3,000, primarily to businesses located in Flagstaff.

“We recognize that small businesses have been deeply affected by COVID-19, and the City of Flagstaff and our partners are here to help,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said of the program. “We are going to get through this together — as a community.”

Eligible businesses are those that employ fewer than 10 people and are in need of immediate assistance on operational expenses such as payroll, rent payment, utilities or compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

The grants are designed to help small, independently-owned and family-owned businesses, especially those which did not receive federal assistance earlier this year.