New FUSD COVID-19 dashboard shows 51 total cases

Coconino High School teacher Derek Born, president of the Flagstaff Education Association, said the teachers he represents have been requesting such a dashboard since early in the pandemic and are pleased to have one now after other school districts in the state and nation have led the way with examples of varying qualities.

“I’m really happy with it,” Born said. “I’m especially pleased that the dashboard is already out, so we can all kind of look at it, get used to it and start to feel more comfortable with how it works long before the kids are back.”

During the last FUSD Governing Board meeting on Oct. 29, board members expressed this desire to have a dashboard created prior to reopening schools in order to better evaluate the district’s COVID-19 situation overall as well as by individual school.

Because the new dashboard shows all reported cases affiliated with each school site, Born said the numbers were higher than many teachers expected based on the emails they receive when a positive case is found in a person who is working from their school’s campus. He said this data is vital, though, for teacher and community members to have trust in the district and its reopening procedures.