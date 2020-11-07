New FUSD COVID-19 dashboard shows 51 total cases

In its recently released COVID-19 dashboard, Flagstaff Unified School District is reporting 51 total cases since the first day of school Aug. 17, including eight cases in athletics and six active positive cases that were investigated from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, the latest reported week.
The dashboard shows all cases that have been reported to FUSD and confirmed through contact tracing, broken up by school or other district site. Cases listed refer to individuals affiliated with that school -- not just those who are currently working from there, but also staff and students who are working remotely.
Cases spiked the week of Oct. 10, with 21 new reported cases. Overall, the most cases have been reported at Thomas Elementary School with 11, followed by Coconino High School with eight.
Coconino County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer explained that Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) staff have been assisting local school districts with general dashboard layout, but the case numbers shared in these dashboards are not coming directly from the county.
“There’s restrictions about what private data we’re allowed to share back to an organization, but there are requirements that they have to share with us,” Maurer said.
For FUSD, the numbers in the dashboard only include positive cases individuals have shared with the district, FUSD spokesperson Zach Fountain said in an email. As a result, the district might not be reporting every case that has occurred among its students and employees. For all of the cases in the dashboard, though, FUSD has conducted contact tracing — notifying all people who could have been in close or indirect contact with the person testing positive — and reported it to CCHHS.
Coconino High School teacher Derek Born, president of the Flagstaff Education Association, said the teachers he represents have been requesting such a dashboard since early in the pandemic and are pleased to have one now after other school districts in the state and nation have led the way with examples of varying qualities.
“I’m really happy with it,” Born said. “I’m especially pleased that the dashboard is already out, so we can all kind of look at it, get used to it and start to feel more comfortable with how it works long before the kids are back.”
During the last FUSD Governing Board meeting on Oct. 29, board members expressed this desire to have a dashboard created prior to reopening schools in order to better evaluate the district’s COVID-19 situation overall as well as by individual school.
Because the new dashboard shows all reported cases affiliated with each school site, Born said the numbers were higher than many teachers expected based on the emails they receive when a positive case is found in a person who is working from their school’s campus. He said this data is vital, though, for teacher and community members to have trust in the district and its reopening procedures.
“Uncertainty is what drives us mad. And there is so much uncertainty with the pandemic, with the election, with all these forces in our lives right now that make us feel out of control, and we desperately crave to have a little information to ground us. And now you add in this infectious, potentially deadly disease, that need for clarity is that much greater,” Born said.
In early October, the school board set its benchmarks for starting a four-week phased return to in-person learning: for two consecutive weeks, COVID-19 incidence within FUSD ZIP code areas must be less than 75 per 100,000 and percent positivity of testing must be at 5% or below. Preschool, kindergarten, first, second, sixth, ninth and 12th grades would return first, followed by third, eighth, 10th and 11th in the second group and with fourth, fifth and seventh returning last, unless COVID-19 conditions worsen.
It is unlikely the full phased return would be completed before January, with only six weeks until the last day of the semester, Dec. 18, especially with local COVID-19 cases continuing to increase.
In CCHHS’ latest report on data from the last week of October, the FUSD area had 206 new cases and ranked in the category of substantial transmission for COVID-19 cases, at 206.9 per 100,000, and in the moderate category for positivity yield of testing at 5.6%. All county school districts in the report are currently in the minimal transmission category for COVID-like illnesses.
Throughout Coconino County, cases in individuals younger than age 20 have been increasing since the second week of October. Northern Arizona University reported Friday it is managing 57 COVID-19 cases in both on- and off-campus students, down from 62 last week.
The FUSD COVID-19 dashboard is available online at www.fusd1.org/covid19dashboard.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
