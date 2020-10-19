New free firewood area open west of Flagstaff Forest Service says

Northern Arizona residents in search of free fuelwood can now source their wood from a new location just west of Flagstaff near A-1 Mountain, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The A-1 Free Use Fuelwood Area, located approximately 5 miles west of Flagstaff and north of Interstate 40 on Forest Road 518, will be open to the public starting October 19.

Only dead and down Ponderosa pine may be collected in this free use fuelwood area, which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract.

Signage will be posted that clearly distinguishes the boundaries, as there are active timber sale units and private property adjacent to the free use area that cannot be used for fuelwood cutting.

For more information regarding firewood permits and cutting season, please visit the Coconino National Forest website.

