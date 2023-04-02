Following last year’s departure of Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West, the Coconino National Forest was tasked with finding a new supervisor — and now they have.

Aaron Mayville returned to Flagstaff to serve as the Coconino National Forest Supervisor earlier this year. After allowing him some time to get settled, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with Mayville to learn about his perspectives on leadership, Flagstaff and the future of the Coconino National Forest.

Originally from San Diego, Mayville sports a list of hobbies that make him right at home in Flagstaff — skiing, biking, fishing and music, to name a few. Many of these hobbies he developed while living in Park City, Utah between the ages of 7 and 14.

“That's where I really call home,” Mayville said. “That's why I say I'm a Western kid.”

It was in Utah that Mayville went on his first backpacking trip through Zion National Park.

“It was just eye-opening for me,” he said, adding that he felt bewildered by the privilege of access to public land.

“You mean, I could just come out here and see these things?” he recalled asking. “That put me on a path.”

After going to college in Boston, Mayville became an officer for the Navy, which took him back to San Diego as well as Hawaii and Japan. But it wasn’t long before he found his way back to public land.

“It was a great experience, but wasn't going to be a career for me,” Mayville said of the Navy. “I always had my sights set on natural resource management.”

He described his path of return as “non-traditional” in that he began as a budget hearing officer for the Forest Service in Washington D.C.

“It really gave me an inch-deep, mile-wide kind of view of what this agency [the Forest Service] is and does,” Mayville said. “And I learned quickly that I needed — and wanted — to tether that inch-deep, mile-wide knowledge to the actual work on the ground.”

From there Mayville went to work within various ranger districts, including the Bozeman Ranger District in Montana and the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in Colorado.

In 2018, Mayville came to the Flagstaff Ranger District to serve an interim position. After those four months of service, he and his wife began speculating how they might be able to make Flagstaff a permanent home.

“We just fell in love with this place,” Mayville said. “This part of the world, the community, all of it. My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘This is a place we could see ourselves settling and being and integrating into a community personally and professionally.'”

This affinity for the Flagstaff area was one of the key reasons Mayville threw his hat in the ring for the role of supervising the Coconino National Forest. But more to the point, it was the quality of the forest itself that inspired Mayville.

“The mission of the Forest Service — the multiple-use mandate, the variety of things we're tasked with doing — it’s embodied on the Coconino National Forest, more than any place I've ever worked,” Mayville said.

From the boundaries of the forest that encompass vast wilderness and Arizona’s highest peak all the way down to the high-use recreation red rocks of Sedona, to the “junction town” of Flagstaff that sits at the crossroads of Indigenous and settler history, the Coconino National Forest has “diversity in spades,” Mayville said.

“I've been so impressed with how the staff and the community have integrated that [diversity] into the work around here,” he added, noting how "that's not to say we can't always do better, and there's room for improvement in certain places and projects. But I've just been so impressed with the staff here.”

When asked to elaborate, Mayville described how he has witnessed the sometimes impersonal “revolving door” of federal employees across his career, and how by comparison, Flagstaff seems to be a place where Forest Service employees share the desire to settle and become part of the community.

“This is such a desirable place to live,” he said. “I think we naturally attract staff that want to be here.”

The specialness of the Coconino National Forest does not end at its diverse people and landscapes, Mayville said. This forest — and its history of wildfire — is also now a central focus of the Forest Service as a whole.

“The Forest Service, nationally, is in a moment with its wildfire crisis strategy,” Mayville said. “The Coconino National Forest — and the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) more broadly — has been designated a priority landscape by the chief. There's only 21 of these landscapes designated across the country, and the point of that designation is to recognize that there's a significant need to act now to reduce fuel on the landscape with the goal of moderating large fire behavior.”

At the highest levels, the Forest Service is focusing on three factors related to forest fires: the buildup of fuels due to the previous century management policy, urban-wildland interface where homes and buildings butt right against the forest, and climate change.

“We're seeing that what used to be an average of a 30-day fire season across the country has grown to maybe twice that,” Mayville said. “Unless you've been living under a rock, you've seen the mega fire behavior across the American West.”

The Coconino National Forest is “right in the middle” of all three of these factors, Mayville said, which is a large part of why it has garnered so much attention from the agency’s highest levels.

“There’s a recognition of the need here, but also a recognition of the good work that the 4FRI effort has done up to this point as well,” he said.

While the needs of the Coconino are great, Mayville communicated a sense of hope rooted in the recent investments that the federal government has made into the Forest Service via bills such as the Omnibus Bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and others.

“The Forest Service has needed more resources just across the board for decades,” Mayville said. “We've been asking for it and asking for it and asking for it, and finally, Congress has delivered.”

“Now we need to start delivering results,” he added.

When it comes to reducing the risk of wildfire on the Coconino, Mayville noted two important tactics: fuel reduction and human management. The first includes mechanical forest thinning, prescribed fire — operations to which the Flagstaff community and Coconino National Forest are well accustomed. The second, managing humans upon the landscape, is a bit trickier in the most visited national forest that hosts 5.5 million guests annually.

“That’s 5.5 million potential fire starts,” Mayville said. “Versus 5.5 million people enjoying their national forest and their public land.”

It’s this ethic — access to public land — that Mayville hopes to navigate while simultaneously protecting the forest against potential fires starts.

“I take that to heart,” Mayville said. “We've got a big challenge in front of us.”

While he didn’t claim to have any exact answers yet, he expressed gratitude to the work that has already been done among Coconino National Forest leaders — including the introduction of proposed adjustments to camping and fire restriction policies.

“I commend Matt McGrath and the district folks who came before me for teeing this up,” Mayville said.

Aside from wildfires, Mayville said he also came into the position “eyes-wide-open” in regard to other tensions on the Coconino National Forest — namely the controversy surrounding Arizona Snowbowl and its operation on a mountain held sacred to Indigenous tribes throughout the region. Already, he has begun to meet with tribal partners to better understand the issues at play.

“I am in listen and learn mode,” Mayville said. “That's not to say that I'm not aware of some of the history and the challenges around Snowbowl, legal decisions, and sacred sites across the entire forest.”

In making future decision about the Coconino’s needs and controversies, Mayville intends to utilize a “relationship-based” style of leadership.

“I want people to know that I'm here to listen,” he said. “I'm here to hear their story, to pull that together with the history of this place, and then ultimately, try to make appropriate and respectful land management decisions.”

“At the end of the day, we're all people living in this community together,” he added. “That's not lost on me. We live here now, too. We have to respect the history of this area and the people who lived here before. And also, we have to respect everyone who lives here, moving through the world together.”