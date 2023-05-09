A popular section of forest will be closed starting on Monday, May 22, as Coconino County and the Coconino National Forest begin work on new flood infrastructure near Schultz Creek.

The project comes as the first phase of a $5.4 million watershed restoration project in Schultz Creek after last year's Pipeline Fire.

Officials hope the work will mitigate the impacts of post-fire flooding that damaged the watershed. The flooding had dramatically increased levels of flow and erosion in Schultz Creek, and overwhelmed downstream stormwater infrastructure in the City of Flagstaff.

Work, and the related closure, is expected to take place through June.

“The Coconino County Flood Control District is committed to mitigating the impacts of post-fire flooding on our communities through watershed restoration and flood mitigation,” said Flood Control District Chair and District 1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman.

During construction, Schultz Pass Road beyond the national forest gate will close to motorized vehicles, but remain open to hiking, biking and equestrian use.

The roughly half-mile of Chimney Trail, from near its start at the old trailhead and nearly to the junction with the Fort Valley Trail connector, will be closed to all users.

Residents and recreationists in the area should exercise caution while near the construction area, as there will be heavy machinery present in the forest and on the roadways.

“We understand the importance of this project to the community,” said Coconino National Forest Deputy District Ranger Nick Mustoe. “This is an important recreation area for the ranger district. ... We made sure from the start of this project that the design minimized the impact to trails and maintained the integrity of the area. I'm confident that the proposed work takes those concerns into account.”

The flood district has contracted with Natural Channel Design to build structures -- referred to as “plug and spread” features -- designed to reduce levels of stream sediment and erosion by slowing and spreading floodwater.

The features will perform a similar function to the alluvial fan restoration that has been implemented with success in other watershed restoration projects within the Museum and Schultz fire burn scars.

Officials say the “plug and spread” features will be minimally invasive and take advantage of existing creek bed contours to slow and spread floodwaters while reducing impact on the natural topography and foliage.

In turn, these features are meant to increase the effectiveness of the three detention basins built by the city last year.

“On-forest watershed restoration, like what is being constructed in Schultz Creek watershed, is the game changer that reduces the impact of sediment and debris overwhelming downstream stormwater systems,” shared Lucinda Andreani, Flood Control District administrator. “We appreciate the hard work Natural Channel Design has put into engineering a project that will support this vital need with minimal impacts to the highly utilized Schultz Creek landscape, and we appreciate the Flagstaff community for their patience and understanding as we work to deliver a timely and effective sediment reduction project.”

The second phase of the restoration of the Schultz Creek watershed will take place late this year. The phase will involve erosion-reduction measures farther up in the watershed that are acting as a significant source of sediment for downstream flows.

Funding for the project is being provided by the U.S. Forest Service via approved funds from Congress.