The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (ADVS) is accepting admission applications to the Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff.

The new ASVH-Flagstaff sits on 10 acres of land donated by the City of Flagstaff. The 74,000-square-foot skilled-nursing facility will have 80 beds serving the long-term care and rehabilitative needs of veterans and their families. The home provides furnished and private resident rooms equipped and designed for all mobility levels in a homelike atmosphere.

“We are grateful to the Flagstaff community for their continued support throughout this entire process,” said Deputy Director of Arizona State Veteran Homes Kim Trotta. “It has been a long road, but we are so excited and thrilled to start accepting applications and welcoming residents.”

Those eligible for admission are veterans, a spouse of a veteran or a Gold Star family member.

All applicants must meet eligibility requirements and submit a completed application with all required documents to be considered for admission. Failure to submit a completed application will result in a delay of the processing of your application.

ADVS broke ground on ASVH-Flagstaff in 2019 after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Home Construction Grant Program approved establishment costs for the new facility. The grant covered 65% of construction costs, with the state securing matching funds.

For more information and to download an application, visit https://dvs.az.gov/services/veteran-homes-mission, or call the ASVH-Flagstaff admissions hotline at (602)234-5678 and press 4.