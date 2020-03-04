New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thomson said the experience made her start to think harder about what she wanted the future of the property to be. So three years ago, Thomson decided to sell Shafer half the property and begin the process of development.

But both Thomson and Shafer said they want Flagtown Lofts to be an improvement for the community.

Shafer said he and Thomson have lived in Flagstaff a long time. Shafer’s family in particular has been in the city since 1914 and his grandmother built a house on San Francisco Street, living in it most of her life.

“We have a long history in this community, and so when we decided to put the project together, it’s to benefit the community and everyone involved,” Shafer said. “And what’s cool is we’re local people. There’s not a whole lot of local owners in this town and we feel fortunate.”

The 6,400-square-foot Flagtown Lofts development will be three stories in height. About 2,100 square feet of that is commercial space on the ground floor.

The second and third floors will then contain six residential units, which they plan to rent as vacation rentals. Two of those units will be one bedroom, one bathroom while the four remaining units will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, Shafer said.