New co-op hopes to bring cheaper solar installation to Flagstaff, Coconino County

After this co-op, Fanshaw said he hopes they can continue to run solar co-ops in northern Arizona on an annual basis.

Of the six co-ops SUN has run since it began operating in Arizona in 2019, the majority have been in the Phoenix metro area, but co-ops have also been run in Tucson and the little town of Portal.

And Fanshaw said they often organize co-ops at the urging of local residents.

This time, they were encouraged to expand into northern Arizona by someone they had already worked with on a co-op in Phoenix. That individual owned a second home in Flagstaff and wanted to get panels on that structure as well, Fanshaw said.

“In some ways, this is how these things happen. We get contacted by someone who is really excited about helping -- you know, they want to go solar and they want to get a bunch of their neighbors to go solar,” Fanshaw said. “We work with actually a lot of cities and municipal governments who know that this is important, but don't have a program to really help bring rooftop solar, just because it's such an individual thing usually.”

The program comes as the City of Flagstaff continues implementation of its climate change action and adaptation plan. Among the many policies outlined in the plan is widespread electrification of homes and businesses across the city, reducing the city's dependence on natural gas.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.