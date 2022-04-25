New champions emerge as top spellers at Literacy Center bee

Bucatini. Enfeoff. Planetesimal. Susurration. Pentimento. Czardas.

The words were tricky and the competition stiff, but in the end, one team stood on top.

The BEEtles assumed the mantle of top spellers during The Literacy Center’s 25th annual Mountain Spelling Bee Bash, held Saturday night at the High Country Conference Center in Flagstaff. The team unseated the Coconino Community College Comets as champions. More than 170 people attended the signature fundraising event, which makes its return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was lovely to see people coming together again to offer their support after such a long break,” said Amanda Black, executive director of The Literacy Center. “We are ecstatic that we were able to celebrate 25 years of the spelling bee as a community.”

The vision of The Literacy Center is “Literacy for All,” and the mission of the organization “... is to increase the basic English language and literacy skills of adults, teens and families in order to improve the quality of personal, economic and community life for all.”

Winning by a score of 3 points to 1 in the final round, the BEEtles, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union, outspelled the Periodic Table Dancers, sponsored by Top Producers Real Estate. The winning team’s spellers were Ellie Kuznetsova, Dilara Dikilitas and Laura Wasylenki. The spellers for the runner-up Periodic Table Dancers were Valerie Caro, Kelly Gibbs and Jason Smith.

The 2019 champions, CCC, whose members were Doug Friedman, Jeremy Martin and Gio Macry, received a respectable third-place spot. They were bested by the word “melissophobia,” which is a fear of bees.

In addition to the BEEtles, the Periodic Table Dancers and the Comets were: The Nerdettes from Cat in the Hat, sponsored by Coast and Mountain Properties; The aMUSing Spellers, sponsored by the Museum of Northern Arizona; Innovative Spellerz, sponsored by W.L. Gore & Associates; Spell Check, sponsored by Gail Lowe, CPA PC; Spelling Queens, sponsored by Merlin Planning & Investment Services; and Drinking Horn Ambassadors of Buzz, sponsored by Drinking Horn Meadery.

The Nerdettes, knocked out before the final round, did not go home empty-handed. Their team won the honor of having the liveliest supporters at the event.

The Bee included a fun game of bingo and guessing the proper lexicon of words, and a live and silent auction. Among the gifts up for bid during the live auction were: a Dark-Sky package that included a two-night stay at Hart Prairie Cabin with tickets to Lowell Observatory; an NAU Game Day package that included four tickets to an NAU home game, food at Diablo Burger and more; and Flagstaff Date Night and Sedona Getaway packages with overnight stays and restaurant gift certificates.

There was also a warm remembrance of Ann Beck, a longtime supporter and former executive director of The Literacy Center, who died in January 2021.

The Master of Ceremonies was Becky Daggett, former Flagstaff City Councilmember and current mayoral candidate. The pronouncer was, as is the custom, Dr. Mary McGroarty, NAU professor emerita. The judges were: Dave Zorn, director of news and sports for Great Circle Media (KAFF); Chris Etling, managing editor of the Arizona Daily Sun; and Rose Winkeler, deputy Coconino County attorney.

For more information about The Literacy Center and its mission, visit thinkliteracy.org.

Larry Hendricks is a board member of The Literacy Center.

