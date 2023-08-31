The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany’s Open Doors Art in Action series will be opening a new exhibit Friday, called The Healing Power of Art.

The Healing Power of Art focuses on the ways art is used in the healing process. It features therapeutic artworks created by clients and patients at local organizations including Northland Hospice and Palliative Care, Hozhoni Studio and the Northern Arizona Cancer Support Community.

“Art is often used as a form of therapy to express and examine certain feelings–to help release and reduce anxiety, as a sense of achievement and self-worth and to measure certain disabilities or physical impairments,” according to the exhibit’s announcement. “The result is the expression of real emotions through a variety of media–not specifically for meaning, but as a vehicle on a journey for healing.”

It will be exhibited at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff (423 N. Beaver St.) from Sept. 1 to Nov. 3, with speaker events the evenings of Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3 as part of the First Friday ArtWalks.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m, the Sept. 1 event will feature music from the Flagstaff Threshold Choir and videos from the Hozhoni art program, as well as speaker Shay Vigil, Hozhoni art gallery coordinator. Northern Arizona Cancer Support Community executive director will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. The Nov. 3 event, also beginning at 7 p.m, will feature Ruby Rendon, Hispanic Outreach Program coordinator of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute and Robert Garcia of the Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Coalition.

More information about the exhibit can be found at opendoorsartinaction.com.