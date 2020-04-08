New app may be a tipping point for laid-off service workers in Flagstaff

“There’s no shame in asking for help,” she said. “Hopefully, as a community, we can all pull together and try to help each other. There’s a lot of people here who are not out of work, who are still enjoying ordering takeout. And there’s a lot of people who miss that server or bartender who used to visit every week. This is a great way for people that are in a better position, that are still collecting a pay check or have money saved, to help out others that may not be in that same position.

“A lot of people in my business are struggling to pay that electricity bill or their rent. This is an opportunity for those regulars we’ve served for so many years to hear us out and maybe be willing to listen to our story so we can afford to come back later.”

It is a time of upheaval in the restaurant and bar business in Flagstaff, which is a big tourist town, especially in the summer months. But with doors shuttered, and no timeline for an easing of restrictions, Hernandez worries that the restaurant culture in Flagstaff may be permanently altered.