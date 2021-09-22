New 50-home rural development approved north of Townsend Winona Road

There are parts of the project area that contain significantly steep slopes and a flood plain cuts through a section of the property farthest to the east.

But that flood plain has only been roughly mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and thus is fairly approximate.

Ian Braun with Civil Design & Engineering Inc. represented the developer and said they contacted FEMA as they were designing the project and found that the agency had essentially no information on the flood plain in question.

FEMA is expected to review and approve the new channel as the project moves forward.

As such, Braun said they took on the work of mapping the flood plain largely themselves.

“We obviously went through with best engineering practices, did a hydrology study, remapped the flood plain, so that is basically what is shown on our map and that is what FEMA will be accepting,” Braun said.

County staff said the developer has taken both the flood plain and steep slopes into account as they have designed the project. Per county code, on parcels that contain steep slopes or flooding risks, homes will be constructed in specific areas to avoid those risks.