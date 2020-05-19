Nearly 400 tested in third Coconino County testing blitz

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino County collected 398 specimens for COVID-19 testing at its third testing blitz event Saturday. The three testing events have collected a total 1,098 tests.

Collected specimens were sent to TGen North for testing. Individuals who were tested will be contacted by Coconino County Health and Human Services throughout the week.

“Battling the COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority of the County and testing is our first key indicator for the spread of the virus,” County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release, specifically thanking those who were tested, County staff and volunteers, Flagstaff Police Department, Arizona National Guard, City of Flagstaff, TGen and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Testing is available at Fort Tuthill County Park Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a medical order. Testing will be closed at Fort Tuthill on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.