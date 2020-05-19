Nearly 400 tested in third Coconino County testing blitz

Coconino County collected 398 specimens for COVID-19 testing at its third testing blitz event Saturday. The three testing events have collected a total 1,098 tests.
Collected specimens were sent to TGen North for testing. Individuals who were tested will be contacted by Coconino County Health and Human Services throughout the week.
“Battling the COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority of the County and testing is our first key indicator for the spread of the virus,” County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release, specifically thanking those who were tested, County staff and volunteers, Flagstaff Police Department, Arizona National Guard, City of Flagstaff, TGen and Northern Arizona Healthcare.
Testing is available at Fort Tuthill County Park Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a medical order. Testing will be closed at Fort Tuthill on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
“We encourage all residents to continue to follow guidance and precautions to wash hands frequently, wear masks, practice physical distancing while at social events, and to skip the celebratory events, if sick over the holiday,” said Marie Peoples, the County’s COVID-19 Incident Commander. “ The County needs everyone’s help to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The County will continue the Testing Blitz event on Saturday, May 30 for any person that wishes to be tested. Details will be forthcoming.
