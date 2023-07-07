North Country HealthCare (NCHC) recognized its first class of residents from the NARBHA Institute Family and Community Medicine Residency in a ceremony on Saturday, June 24, alongside new and graduating members of its other education programs.

The family medicine program began in 2020, though planning for it had started 10 years earlier, and NCHC earned its accreditation in 2017.

The idea is to provide family medicine training in a region that has a shortage of both healthcare professionals and graduate training programs.

“We want our residents to stay in northern Arizona, to work with underserved communities, to be prepared to serve the diverse populations that we have in the region and to choose this for their future. That’s our end goal,” said Marica Martinic, education director at NCHC.

The number of practicing primary care physicians is currently 650 less than the state’s need, Martinic said -- a shortage that is expected to grow to 2,000 by 2030.

Flagstaff only has a handful of residencies for graduates of medical programs, with NCHC’s four spots being the only family medicine residency option. Family medicine residencies are also limited across northern Arizona, with the only other programs being in Kingman and in internal medicine at Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Martinic. There are no programs in either Yavapai or Apache counties.

NCHC’s program is trying to address the shortages by increasing the number of residencies in the same region where they’re needed. Residencies take years to complete, so residents are more likely to stay where they completed their training.

"People put down roots where they do a residency, so we need to have those residency slots in northern Arizona where we need the doctors," said Sarah Coles, who is the program director.

Class of 2023

That was apparent in the first class of graduates -- as each of the four plans to continue providing healthcare in Arizona.

Inaugural chief resident Tasha Harder will be staying at NCHC as core faculty, helping train the next class of residents as well as providing care. She had already spent several years working with NCHC before joining the residency, volunteering with its Girls on the Run program as an undergrad at Northern Arizona University and working with the organization as part of her training with A.T. Still University-SOMA.

Elizabeth Curtiss and Dan Shtutman both have plans to provide care in Phoenix -- Curtiss as a primary care physician with additional work in medical education and Shtutman as a family medicine hospitalist.

The final graduate, Alex Lam, will be completing his military commitment, practicing as a primary care provider at Luke Air Force Base.

“We really want our graduates to be leaders and advocates in primary care who are truly there to serve their communities, and I think we’ve done that with our first graduating class,” Coles said. “I’m excited to see that continue to happen and to grow, but we want our folks to go out there and to be the voice of primary care and to help build the foundation for our health system.”

Family medicine training

In family medicine, doctors provide care for the entire lifespan, from birth to death. Residents in the field are trained in a variety of settings: emergency departments, assisted living facilities, even in people’s homes.

In the three years of their training, NCHC’s residents worked with different community partners to learn how to provide care for different settings and needs, rotating to a new area of service each month. They also saw patients with NCHC, serving as their primary care provider for the entire term of their residency.

The main shift since the residency started, Coles said, has been adapting to make sure it meets the needs in the community. More on HIV care was added to the curriculum in response to the extent of the provider shortage in the region, she provided as an example.

“Those kinds of things are things that you feel out as you go and you get feedback from the community,” Coles said. “'It would be great if we had this, so we say, 'OK, let’s do it, let’s figure out how to make that happen.'”

She added that family medicine residency training has become more collaborative with other areas where NCHC provides care, including pharmacy and behavioral health.

The program was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it started in July of 2020.

NCHC isn’t a hospital, so it had not been treating COVID patients, though the pandemic meant changes to the program all the same -- more telehealth, for example, or switching out partnerships with organizations that needed to devote more attention to COVID response than training at the moment and have since resumed working with the residents.

Expanding education

Last week’s ceremony also welcomed a new class of residents and acknowledged several at NCHC who had worked to make the program a reality.

The new class of residents started their training in late June and early July, with the first month focusing on orientation. After that month, the residents will begin their rotations and the program’s leaders will begin recruiting for next year’s class, as that process takes almost the entire year.

The organization is also in process of further expanding its education offerings.

As with the family medicine residency, the new and returning programs are meant to train professionals in an area where northern Arizona lacks care. NCHC is resuming a one-year dental residency partnership and is in the process of creating a new residency to train psychiatrists.

It welcomed a new class of two dental residents it is hosting in partnership with NYU Langone, after taking a yearslong pause from the program.

NCHC has also started developing a four-year psychiatry residency to help respond to Arizona’s mental and behavioral healthcare shortages. The program recently received grant funding and the first class is expected to begin in 2026, after finding a permanent director, gaining accreditation and finding a funding source. It’s planned as a partnership with places such as Northern Arizona Healthcare and The Guidance Center.

“Across the region the whole goal is to address the health profession shortages that we have,” Martinic said. “We’re hitting the main ones — primary care, dental and mental health care once we get the psychiatry program up and running -- but the need is much greater than we can address.”

She said she hoped this program and other healthcare training opportunities would continue growing in northern Arizona. She referenced recent state legislation that would put $5 million toward establishing this kind of residency program.

“If we could expand our slots and have more residents, that would help meet the need even more,” she said. “If we can teach other health centers and rural health clinics how to build their own residency programs so we can expand the number of slots that way, we would love to provide that kind of support and guidance.”