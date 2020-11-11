NAZ Housing Solutions gets $300k grant for Sharon Manor expansion

Norther Arizona Housing Solutions is receiving a $300,000 grant from the Home Matters Arizona Fund to support its expansion and renovation of Sharon Manor, which provides a home for survivors of domestic violence.

The renovations and expansion is adding a second story, with four 2-bedroom apartments and one 1-bedroom apartment to the existing single-story communal living facility. The project also involves renovation of the existing bottom floor to convert spaces into independent studio apartments with exterior entrances, private bathrooms and kitchenettes.

The grant received by Housing Solutions is just one part of a larger investment by the Home Matters Arizona Fund to address affordable housing issues across the state.

Grants were also awarded to La Frontera Partners, Inc. for the 100-unit apartment building in Pima County and Trellis for the 43-unit Trellis at Mission in Maricopa County. In all, the awarded money totals $1.2 million. The fund is planning on providing $100 million in funding for affordable housing solutions across the state over the span of two years.

