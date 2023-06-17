Lauren Hagans has completed her evolution from being a 5,000-meter standout to a marathoner who owns an Olympic Trail qualifier.

The NAZ Elite veteran athlete ran a 2:25:55 in her debut at 26.2 miles on Saturday at Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, crushing a course that resembles much of the training ground Hagans did her buildup on.

Her time, according to NAZ Elite, is the fourth-fastest women's debut in U.S. history.

"Lauren was amazing out there today," said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario. "The result is a testament to her talent, her hard work and, more than anything, her resiliency."

Hagans was just off the lead about 20 miles into the race -- a spot the team had planned her to be in if she could execute her game plan of rolling with the gradual Grandma's hills efficiently. She pushed hard in the final stretch and ended up beating defending champion Dakotah Lindwurm, who ran a 2:26:26.

NAZ Elite is now 2 for 2 at Grandma's Marathon.

Kellyn Taylor, who holds the Grandma's course record at 2:24:28, won the event in 2018.

Hagans now owns her team's fourth-fastest women's marathon time.

"We could not be more thrilled for her," Rosario said.