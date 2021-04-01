NAZ Elite's Baxter glad to be back from New Zealand despite U.S. issues with pandemic

Baxter admitted that he had mixed feelings about being in New Zealand living life almost normally while his teammates and friends back in the U.S. continued to deal with COVID.

“It seemed like people were constantly on edge because they never knew how bad it was going to get, and that was where it was almost hard not to feel guilty being back in New Zealand because I was going about my day pretty much not thinking about the virus," Baxter said. "I would tell people that it feels wrong to be living my life going around acting as if this were pre-pandemic times. I would be talking to the team and watching news because I was interested in what was going on in the U.S.”

While Baxter could simply sign up for a race during his stay in New Zealand, his teammates in Flagstaff were struggling to find opportunities to compete. If NAZ Elite did find a chance to get out and run, the roster and coaching staff had to deal with protocols, COVID testing and the anxiety of possibly seeing a race they've been preparing for get nixed due to something out of their control.

And while NAZ Elite was thinking outside of the box in order to get races in, hosting limited events such as The Marathon Project as a way to help serve professional runners, Baxter was able to take part in activities such as a running camp.