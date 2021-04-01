NAZ Elite's Baxter glad to be back from New Zealand despite U.S. issues with pandemic

When Matt Baxter was getting ready to toe the line at a road race in November, he wasn't sure if he'd be running in front of fans, practicing social distancing before the start gun went off, or wearing a mask before, during and after the event. Would he have to do COVID testing?
Turned out that the protocols he was used to dealing with before taking a trip to his home country of New Zealand weren't going to be an issue.
“It was a weird time going into a race knowing this would be a normal race," said Baxter, a former Northern Arizona University long-distance running standout and current member of Flagstaff-based NAZ Elite. "This is the kind of thing we used to do pre-pandemic.”
Baxter, his wife, and his newborn son, Miles, made the trip to New Zealand in September of 2020 and stayed there for six months, returning recently to the United States. The New Zealand Road Racing 10K Championships in early November was Baxter's first real chance at running competitively in his home country upon his arrival, and the experience looked a lot different than what he had been dealing with before getting on a flight to go home.
And while a pandemic was ravaging parts of the world, Baxter won the 10K title, doing so in front of a crowd, family and friends -- who all could hug after the race and celebrate without worrying about COVID-19.
Baxter admitted that he had mixed feelings about being in New Zealand living life almost normally while his teammates and friends back in the U.S. continued to deal with COVID.
“It seemed like people were constantly on edge because they never knew how bad it was going to get, and that was where it was almost hard not to feel guilty being back in New Zealand because I was going about my day pretty much not thinking about the virus," Baxter said. "I would tell people that it feels wrong to be living my life going around acting as if this were pre-pandemic times. I would be talking to the team and watching news because I was interested in what was going on in the U.S.”
While Baxter could simply sign up for a race during his stay in New Zealand, his teammates in Flagstaff were struggling to find opportunities to compete. If NAZ Elite did find a chance to get out and run, the roster and coaching staff had to deal with protocols, COVID testing and the anxiety of possibly seeing a race they've been preparing for get nixed due to something out of their control.
And while NAZ Elite was thinking outside of the box in order to get races in, hosting limited events such as The Marathon Project as a way to help serve professional runners, Baxter was able to take part in activities such as a running camp.
“I was only a couple months fresh out of wearing a mask everywhere I was going here in the U.S. and things just looking so crazy with the virus. And then I am just two months into my stay in New Zealand and I am at a camp where no one is wearing a mask, there are no precautions, no community cases at that point in the country," Baxter said. "We were just a bunch of guys training.”
During his time at the male-only camp, which took place on the North Island, he stayed in a lodge, hanging out and training with athletes he's known since his early running days, and catching up with former Lumberjacks and New Zealand natives Geordie Beamish and Mitchell Small.
The coronavirus wasn't on Baxter's mind much during his time in New Zealand, as most of the cases there, he said, were around the border of the country, leading to temporary -- but tight -- lockdowns when a case would surface.
“For the most part, no, I didn’t think about the virus," Baxter said. "You would walk around each day and no one was wearing any kind of masks. The only thing was that when you went into a store or shop, you would have to scan a QR code on your phone just so they could keep track of who’s going into what places and where. You have Bluetooth tracing our your phone as well, so if a case pops up, they can figure out who has been around that person.”
A big reason Baxter wanted to come to the U.S. initially as a young runner was to have more racing opportunities. Over the last 12 months or so, that scenario flipped, as the chances to race presented themselves across an ocean.
In the summer of 2020, the pandemic was a growing problem in the U.S., so Baxter talked to his coach, Ben Rosario, and the two agreed that Baxter being in New Zealand was a winning move. So Baxter, his wife, Emily Roughan, and Miles booked tickets.
“It was going to give him a chance to see family -- which is important -- and allow his family and Emily’s family to see Miles," Rosario said, "and I think just that alone was reason enough. And then you add to that the fact that New Zealand as a country was doing such a good job with COVID, it was just kind of a no-brainer.”
Rosario trusted his athlete to be on his own and still work hard on training, racing and health.
“I think if I didn’t have a good relationship with him," Baxter said, "it might have been an uncomfortable conversation that might have sounded a lot more like me wanting to leave and me wanting to be back home instead of being in the U.S. with the team. But he knew my commitment to the team and how I love running with NAZ Elite, and that my decision to go home was solely to be there for racing opportunities at that point of time in New Zealand.”
But during his stay in New Zealand, Baxter faced some adversity. He competed in the New Zealand 3,000-meter Championships in late January and finished seventh in 8:00.01, and then came down with an injury. That was when some of the biggest differences between training in the U.S. with a team and being in New Zealand became noticeable.
“I didn’t have the same access to treatment like I have over here," Baxter said. "I have some great people in New Zealand who I work with in terms of massage and physiotherapy, but it’s not the same as seeing the person you always see.”
Moreover, Baxter missed being with his team, despite enjoying moments with family, which loved getting the chance to see young Miles. In fact, he said he didn't think he was going to have to part temporarily with the team the way he did, but can see the silver lining in the decision -- even in a pandemic.
Had the pandemic not happened, Baxter and his family were going to stay in the U.S. in order to adjust to having a new member in the family, and then eventually make a trip to see family in New Zealand.
“And then when the pandemic hit, suddenly it put us in this position where we had this really unique opportunity to go home -- which we don’t always have," Baxter said. "And our families absolutely loved having Miles around. It was certainly hard saying goodbye.”
Returning to the States was also hard, as the country is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. Although the U.S. is picking up speed in its race to vaccinate people, most of the country is still in the mire of restrictions and protocols, leaving Baxter with a bit of a shock when he boarded his flight to Phoenix.
His family's flight from Oakland to Los Angeles was still fairly spaced out and limited in order to help with distancing measures. The next flight from L.A. to Phoenix, however, looked different, with people filling up the plane like in the old days. All of a sudden, Baxter was back to thinking about things such as, "Does the person next to us have COVID?"
“It was interesting being thrown back into that," Baxter said.
Despite the differences, he's glad to be back in Flagstaff, he said, training with his teammates again and living in a city where runners thrive as the goal of making an Olympic team really heats up.
“Flagstaff is still the best place to train in the world. Even with the pandemic going on, this is 100 percent the best place to be to train," Baxter said.
