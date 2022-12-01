NAZ Elite This Week: Youth big part of team's 'December to Remember'

If NAZ Elite's squad heading to today's big cross country race in Austin, Texas, wants to win, the runners will have to keep the pedal to the metal for the entirety of the 8K outing.

And keeping the foot on the gas is how the team plans on getting through the month of December.

“We’re calling this the ‘December to Remember,'" NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Wednesday.

Olin Hacker, Wesley Kiptoo, Alex Masai, Adrian Wildschutt and Ben Bruce will represent NAZ Elite today at The Cross Champs, which is being hosted by Sound Running. It will be the professional debut race for Hacker and Wildschutt, with three of the five in the group still in their rookie years.

All five, however, were once All-Americans in cross country.

“The whole idea behind this is that all of these professional athletes love cross country, but they don’t get the chance to do it as much at the pro level," Rosario said.

It's also a great chance for the young core of the team to bond and compete with and for each other, something Rosario said there is value in.

Hacker and Wildschutt signed to NAZ Elite in the summer, with the announcement coming in August. And while Kiptoo has done plenty of racing since he joined the squad in the spring, and Masai is in his second year with NAZ Elite, Ben Bruce, who retired from NAZ Elite as a runner but still works on the staff, will bring a deep well of leadership to the young crew as the fifth man.

The top four from each team score in the race.

“He can be impactful as a leader, as a veteran presence, a calming presence," Rosario said about Bruce. "We don’t expect him to be up at the front of the race, by any means, but we do expect him to bring a confidence and calmness to the warmups and the pre-race stuff. And, I think, that’s important when you are taking four super young guys.”

NAZ Elite was a bit limited when assembling the group, as Matt Baxter is coming off a marathon, and Nick Hauger and Tyler Day are each battling injury. Futsum Zienasellassie, meanwhile, is preparing for his marathon debut set to take place on Sunday.

“We’re sending out guys who are the most fit and ready to go," Rosario said.

Thursday's cross country event is the first contest of a busy month for NAZ Elite, as Zienasellassie and Julia Griffey will be at Sunday's California International Marathon, which is serving as the USATF title race at the distance. The team has another cross country race slated, too, as Stephanie Bruce, Krissy Gear, Abby Nichols, Lauren Paquette and Katie Wasserman will join forces to try to win a title at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Dec. 10.

In order for the NAZ Elite men to set a tone today, they must give gutsy performances as they take on runners from teams such as Bowerman TC Elite, On Athletics Club and American Distance Program, which is sending studs Edwin Kurgat, Sam Chelanga and Geoffrey Kipchumba to the start line.

“You have to run with sense of purpose and you can't afford any lulls of concentration," Rosario said about how his team can come away with a victory today.

Kiptoo knows more about what winning as a pro takes despite his youth and short time with the team. After a summer full of racing, Kiptoo took a break and came back with a strong performance on Thanksgiving at the Manchester Road Race, where he finished third in 21:06.

Kiptoo battled winner Conner Mantz down the stretch of last Thursday's road race, showing along the way his aggressiveness, ability to make strong surges of his own and desire to run up front in order to be in position to win races.

“It was a really good run. We got to see the real Wesley," Rosario said.

Rosario wants his young crew heading to Austin to keep the approach to the race fairly simple.

"We have to have the race right there in front of us," he said. "We can’t get too cute, we can’t try to come from way behind -- everybody is too good, so that’s not going to work. We have to make our presence known from the gun and we have to be able to look around, see each other and be up front, seeing the people we are competing against to win the race.”